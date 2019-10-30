Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nomination Committee for Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:19am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Securitas AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020:

-   Carl Douglas, Investment AB Latour, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
-   Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB
-   Maria Nordqvist, Lannebo Fonder
-   Jan Andersson, Swedbank Robur Fonder 
-   Adam Gerge, Didner och Gerge Fonder

The Chairman of the Board, Marie Ehrling, shall convene the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and shall also be co-opted to the Nomination Committee. 

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2020 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. CET, at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to valberedningen@securitas.com.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com

Information: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/nomination-committee-for-securitas--annual-general-meeting-2020,c2949782

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-for-securitas-annual-general-meeting-2020-300948176.html

SOURCE Securitas


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:45pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:44pYUM BRANDS : Profit Pressured by Stake in Grubhub--Update
DJ
01:42pCOSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION : Rules and procedures on independent non-executive directors' work of cosco shipping energy transportation co., ltd.
PU
01:42pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - J Carey
PU
01:42pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Super...
PU
01:42pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on the Resolutions of the Sixth Meeting of the Board of...
PU
01:42pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on Capital Increase for China Construction Bank(Europe)...
PU
01:42pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Preference Sh...
PU
01:42pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019VOTING RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group