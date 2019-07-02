Log in
Nominations Open for 2019 Rabobank North America Leadership Awards

0
07/02/2019 | 10:01am EDT

North American Food & Agribusiness Companies to be Recognized for Industry Stewardship, Sustainability and Innovation

Rabobank is seeking nominations for its annual North America Leadership Awards, which recognize North American Food & Agribusiness (F&A) companies that excel in industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation.

The awards are unlike any other in the F&A industry, showcasing those companies – from corporations to fast-growing small businesses – that are truly reshaping the market and setting admirable examples in their sectors.

“With incredible changes transforming the vibrant food and agribusiness industry, it’s ever more important for companies to demonstrate how they are leading the industry into the future,” said Paul Beiboer, CEO, Rabobank North America. “We look forward to recognizing remarkable organizations that are making great strides towards ensuring the enhanced availability, access and quality of our food for years to come and generating meaningful value across their stakeholder groups.”

Company nominations for the 2019 Awards across the three categories below will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2019 and must include highlighted initiatives and achievements from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Nominees are screened through extensive research using publicly available information and reviewed by an independent judging panel of esteemed individuals across industry, academia and the public sector.

Award Categories

Companies operating in the F&A industry in the United States, Canada, or Mexico may either nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party for one or more of the awards. Please click on the links below to access the nomination forms.

Rabobank’s overarching Award for Excellence in Food & Ag Leadership recognizes a large-scale market leader in North America that has demonstrated great and lasting impact in its sector. The winner will have:

  • Achieved significant success as a leader in building, rejuvenating or expanding a business in the food, agribusiness or beverage sectors;
  • Taken responsibility for environmental and social wellbeing, shared values for business and society, demonstrated solid corporate citizenship and an excellent track record in social commitments;
  • Been recognized and set standards for excellence within the industry;
  • Demonstrated strong financial performance.

The 2018 Rabobank Award for Excellence in Food & Ag Leadership was given to McCormick & Company, the largest spice company in North America, for committing to source all of its branded ingredients sustainably and help the livelihoods of smallholder farmers who grow McCormick’s iconic herbs and spices.

The Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability recognizes a high-impact organization that has achieved unique steps towards business, environmental, social and governance sustainability. The winner will have:

  • Developed programs and/or initiatives aimed at improving business, environmental, social and governance sustainability;
  • Demonstrated alignment between sustainability strategy and core business priorities; defined and clearly communicated sustainability guidelines and commitments;
  • Been a model corporate citizen and demonstrated social commitments;
  • Demonstrated strong financial performance

Clif Bar & Company received the 2018 Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability for sourcing 100 percent green power for its operations; setting renewable energy goals for its suppliers and distribution centers; pledging to dramatically reduce the amount of landfill waste it creates; and providing incentives for employees to live an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation recognizes a fast-growing young company that addresses issues in the food and agribusiness space in a new and innovative way. The winner will have:

  • Operated in the industry for 10 years or less;
  • Demonstrated a distinct innovation in the food and agriculture supply chain and/or offered new choice, value and convenience to customers;
  • Demonstrated solid corporate citizenship;
  • Demonstrated strong financial performance / investor interest and potential for market expansion

The 2018 Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation was given to Apeel Sciences, a young company that produces a plant-based coating that comes in powder form and, when applied with water, can double the shelf life of fruit and vegetables without refrigeration.

Rabobank's 2019 Award winners will be notified in early October and invited to be honored at the bank's annual Food & Agribusiness Summit hosted on December 5, 2019 in New York City, where they will be announced and publicly recognized.

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 38 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world’s largest banks with over $660 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank is a premier bank to the food, agribusiness and beverage industry, providing sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire food value chain. Additional information is available on our website or on our social media platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
