Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nominations Open for The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:01am EST

With the aim to encourage positive action for biodiversity and inspire others by showcasing the notable work of those it honours, nominations are now invited for the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020. The call for nominations remains open until 30 March 2020.

The MIDORI Prize, a biennial international prize co-organized by the AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), honours three individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

Established by the AEON Environmental Foundation during the 2010 International Year of Biodiversity, this year marks the sixth time that the MIDORI Prize is being awarded.

The Prize will be awarded at a special ceremony organized in Tokyo on 18 September 2020, prior to the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the CBD.

Nominations are accepted through the website of the AEON Environmental Foundation.
http://www.aeon.info/ef/en/prize/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
01:15aDIXS CARPADR : Bargain hunt
AQ
01:15aFIRSTGROUP : Virgin manager jumps ship to rival First Group
AQ
01:15aGategroup on a brink of deal for Lufthansa's EU catering business
AQ
01:15aAMERISOURCEBERGEN : Federal prosecutors launch opioid probe
AQ
01:15aDE LA RUE : shares sink as it warns serious 'doubt'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group