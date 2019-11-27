Nominations Open for The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020

With the aim to encourage positive action for biodiversity and inspire others by showcasing the notable work of those it honours, nominations are now invited for the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020. The call for nominations remains open until 30 March 2020.

The MIDORI Prize, a biennial international prize co-organized by the AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), honours three individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

Established by the AEON Environmental Foundation during the 2010 International Year of Biodiversity, this year marks the sixth time that the MIDORI Prize is being awarded.

The Prize will be awarded at a special ceremony organized in Tokyo on 18 September 2020, prior to the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the CBD.

Nominations are accepted through the website of the AEON Environmental Foundation.

http://www.aeon.info/ef/en/prize/

