Nominations Open for the WealthManagement.com 2020 Industry Awards

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST
  • Annual awards program is expanded to include more fintech categories, new private equity initiatives
  • For the first time, special Editorial Awards will also be presented recognizing notable events and individuals

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for wealth management professionals, has announced the call for nominations for the 2020 Industry Awards. Now in its sixth year, the “Wealthies” is the only awards program of its kind to celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success.

Last year, a record number of nominations – more than 650 – were submitted. Nominations for the 2020 Industry Awards close mid-April and finalists will be announced on May 29. Winners will be recognized at a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 10th.

The program has been expanded in 2020 to recognize companies that are pioneering new initiatives in three emerging technology areas—and in private equity financing that is becoming ever more critical to advisor success. And for the first time, special Editorial Awards will be handed out recognizing Deal of the Year, Story of the Year, Event of the Year, Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement. See all 2020 awards categories.

“With the melding of wealth management and banking services, more technology providers are pivoting to offer banking products—so we’ve created a new category for fintech companies that are innovating in Cash Optimization,” said William O’Conor, WealthManagement.com managing director. “Similarly, with the rise of direct indexing and advanced portfolio rebalancing, advisors are increasingly leveraging Fractional Share Trading to deliver more personalized portfolios to clients. ESG and macroeconomic factors have become key considerations for investors, too, so we’ve created a specific category for Portfolio Analytics to  recognize technology providers who are creating ever more powerful tools to help advisors better incorporate these critical factors into their investment management services. Additionally, as the increase in M&A is transforming and consolidating the industry, new innovative finance arrangements from Private Equity providers are becoming ever more important.”

About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site. It boasts more than 60 editorial contributors who provide content for the more than 435,000 wealth management professionals.

About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT: 
William O’Conor, Managing Director
WealthManagement.com
Phone: (212) 204-4270
Email: william.oconor@informa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
