Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nominations open for 2021 Red Hat Innovation Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Awards program recognizes Red Hat customers for their innovative and creative use of Red Hat technologies; Award recipients to be honored during Red Hat Summit 2021

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2021 Red Hat Innovation Awards.

Since 2007, the Red Hat Innovation Awards have recognized organizations from around the world and across industries for the transformative projects and outstanding results they have experienced with Red Hat's open source solutions. Open source has helped transform technology from the datacenter to the cloud and the Red Hat Innovation Awards showcase its transformative impact in organizations around the world.

Nominations should showcase successful IT implementation and projects that made a difference in organizations using open source. Entries for the Innovation Awards will be judged in five areas:

  • Impact: Assessing the impact the project had on the organization and various lines of business, including the return on investment benefits such as increased agility, automation, scalability, productivity, and cost and time-savings.
  • Transformation: Analyzing the organization’s IT transformation and modernization as a result of the project.
  • Open source: Evaluating how the organization is embracing an agile mode of IT, using open source technology, methodology, open source values and initiatives to create a culture that supports collaboration, diversity, and meritocracy.
  • Difference: Measuring how the organization’s change and transformation has made a difference in the lives of the users, communities, and even the society it supports.
  • Uniqueness: Judging the uniqueness and distinct vision for the project showing innovation and originality in support of enterprise business transformation.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 13, 2020, and will be evaluated by a panel of business and open source technology experts including Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat; Caroline Chappell, research director and industry analyst, Analysys Mason; Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux business unit, Red Hat; Leigh Day, vice president, Marketing Communications, Red Hat; Alberto Iglesias Fraga, deputy director, INNOVADORES Supplement, La Razon; Sean Michael Kerner, freelance technology journalist; and Chris Wright, vice president and chief technology officer, Red Hat.

A total of five winners will be chosen. From those five winners, the 2021 Red Hat Innovator of the Year will be selected by the community through online voting, and will be announced during Red Hat Summit 2021 taking place in April of 2021. In addition, up to five honorable mention submissions may be recognized by the judges.

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aLEVER STYLE : to Acquire Vista Apparels to Expand Product Range For Customers
AQ
09:18aFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aDaniel Wollman, CEO, Gumley Haft, Takes Action For New York Co-ops And Condos
PR
09:18aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:18aInnovator ETFs Announces New Upside Caps for August Series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™
GL
09:17aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Eli Lilly starts late-stage study of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes
RE
09:17aHSBC HLDGS : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:17aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:17aKASASA : Celebrates 31 Bank and Credit Union Partners Ranked Best in State by Forbes
BU
09:16aBLUEPARROTT : Announces Integration with Zebra's Workforce Connect
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group