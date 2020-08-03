Nominations open for 2021 Red Hat Innovation Awards

Awards program recognizes Red Hat customers for their innovative and creative use of Red Hat technologies; Award recipients to be honored during Red Hat Summit 2021

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2021 Red Hat Innovation Awards.

Since 2007, the Red Hat Innovation Awards have recognized organizations from around the world and across industries for the transformative projects and outstanding results they have experienced with Red Hat's open source solutions. Open source has helped transform technology from the datacenter to the cloud and the Red Hat Innovation Awards showcase its transformative impact in organizations around the world.

Nominations should showcase successful IT implementation and projects that made a difference in organizations using open source. Entries for the Innovation Awards will be judged in five areas:

Impact: Assessing the impact the project had on the organization and various lines of business, including the return on investment benefits such as increased agility, automation, scalability, productivity, and cost and time-savings.

Assessing the impact the project had on the organization and various lines of business, including the return on investment benefits such as increased agility, automation, scalability, productivity, and cost and time-savings. Transformation: Analyzing the organization’s IT transformation and modernization as a result of the project.

Analyzing the organization’s IT transformation and modernization as a result of the project. Open source: Evaluating how the organization is embracing an agile mode of IT, using open source technology, methodology, open source values and initiatives to create a culture that supports collaboration, diversity, and meritocracy.

Evaluating how the organization is embracing an agile mode of IT, using open source technology, methodology, open source values and initiatives to create a culture that supports collaboration, diversity, and meritocracy. Difference: Measuring how the organization’s change and transformation has made a difference in the lives of the users, communities, and even the society it supports.

Measuring how the organization’s change and transformation has made a difference in the lives of the users, communities, and even the society it supports. Uniqueness: Judging the uniqueness and distinct vision for the project showing innovation and originality in support of enterprise business transformation.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 13, 2020, and will be evaluated by a panel of business and open source technology experts including Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat; Caroline Chappell, research director and industry analyst, Analysys Mason; Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux business unit, Red Hat; Leigh Day, vice president, Marketing Communications, Red Hat; Alberto Iglesias Fraga, deputy director, INNOVADORES Supplement, La Razon; Sean Michael Kerner, freelance technology journalist; and Chris Wright, vice president and chief technology officer, Red Hat.

A total of five winners will be chosen. From those five winners, the 2021 Red Hat Innovator of the Year will be selected by the community through online voting, and will be announced during Red Hat Summit 2021 taking place in April of 2021. In addition, up to five honorable mention submissions may be recognized by the judges.

