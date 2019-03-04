Nominees for Acron Board of Directors and Internal Audit Team

4 March 2019

Nominees for Board of Directors and Internal Audit Team





Acron Board of Directors has resolved to put the following persons on the list of nominees for Acron Board of Directors for electing at the annual general meeting:

1. Nikolai Arutyunov

2. Vladimir Gavrikov

3. Georgy Golukhov

4. Alexander Dynkin

5. Yury Malyshev

6. Alexander Popov

7. Arkady Sverdlov

8. Vladimir Sister

Seven members of Acron Board of Directors shall be elected.

The opinion on compliance of nominees for the Board of Directors with independence requirements executed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be included in the information (materials) provided upon preparation for the annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors has also approved the following list of nominees for electing to Acron Internal Audit Team:

1. Valentina Alexandrova

2. Irina Dudicheva

3. Elena Zubrilova

4. Elena Potapova

5. Tatyana Khrapova

Five members of Acron Internal Audit Team shall be elected.

The date of the annual general meeting will be announced later upon adoption of the relevant resolution by the Board of Directors.

Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasiya Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 13 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2017, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 65 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2017, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 94,342 million (USD 1,617 million) and net profit of RUB 14,260 million (USD 244 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.