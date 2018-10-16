Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nomura to pay $480 million to U.S. over 'fraudulent' mortgage-backed securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:39pm CEST
A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $480 million to resolve civil claims by the U.S. government that it misled investors in marketing residential mortgage-backed securities, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

Nomura knowingly bundled defective mortgage loans into marketable securities from 2006 to 2007 and misled investors about their quality, authorities said. The settlement stems from an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

"This settlement holds Nomura accountable for its fraudulent conduct in connection with its residential mortgage-backed securities offerings, which caused substantial harm to investors and contributed to the financial crisis of 2008," said Richard Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, whose office conducted the probe.

Nomura said in a statement it did not admit any wrongdoing in connection with the settlement, and disputed the allegations.

Authorities accused Nomura of falsely telling investors that it conducted extensive due diligence on the home loans that it securitized, when in fact they did not comply with underwriting guidelines or relied on fraudulent appraisals.

Nomura continued the practices despite warnings from its due diligence staff, who warned that Nomura was "turning into the lemming of the mortgage business" and dealing with "extremely dysfunctional" loan originators, authorities said.

Nomura's misconduct caused "significant losses" for its investors, including retirement funds and university endowments, according to Donoghue's office.

Nomura was previously ordered to pay a total of $839 million together with Royal Bank of Scotland Plc in a lawsuit brought by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which has acted as conservator of mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since their 2008 takeover by the federal government after the collapse of the U.S. housing market.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Brendan Pierson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pU.S. judge approves SEC settlement with Tesla, Musk; shares jump
RE
07:23pEUROPEAN UNION : Tripartite social summit, 16 October 2018
PU
07:23pROMA FILM FEST FESTIVAL INTERNAZIONALE DEL FILM : Rome Film Fest in the city, from the centre to the outskirts
PU
07:17pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : Sodium Gluconate, Gluconic Acid, and Dervative Products from China Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Vast Financial Network Supporting Iranian Paramilitary Force That Recruits and Trains Child Soldiers
PU
07:12pEurope's top bankers shun Saudi investment conference
RE
07:10pU.S. industrial output rises; job openings at record high
RE
07:10pU.S. industrial output rises; job openings at record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says
5BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.