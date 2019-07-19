Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Non Alcoholic Beverages Companies are Identifying Category Specific Opportunities and Reducing Expenditure With Spend Analysis Solutions | Read SpendEdge's Success Story for In-depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:52am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of spend analysis solutions, has announced the completion of their category level spend analysis for a non alcoholic beverages company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005195/en/

Category level spend analysis for a non alcoholic beverages company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Category level spend analysis for a non alcoholic beverages company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement background

The company wanted to track savings from existing categories and identify latent saving opportunities to sustain their market share in the non alcoholic beverages industry. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze their spend and develop a robust spend strategy.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to strengthen their relationship with suppliers to implement the best contracting practices.
  • Wondering how companies can reduce spend and ensure profitability? Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of category level spend analysis solutions for free!

With the rise in the sales of new products, companies in the US non alcoholic beverages industry are compelled to bring new offerings and ensure profitability in different categories,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a well-known company in the non alcoholic beverages industry – reduced expenditure in different categories and successfully added new items such as sparkling water and oat milk. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Consolidate supplier base, explore the spend in the defined spend category hierarchy, and reduce expenditure by 45%.
  • Negotiate for key spend categories to ensure more favorable contracts and pricing.
  • Want to know how category level spend analysis can help you to reduce expenditure in different categories? Get in touch with our experts now!

Outcome: The category level spend analysis solution offered by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the non alcoholic beverages company to analyze procurement spend that provided category data. This enabled the client to gain visibility into the amount of money spent on purchasing materials and services for different categories. The spend analysis techniques recommended further helped the client to identify top spend categories, allocate resources for popular products, and improve ROI. This improved category sales substantially and enhanced the overall performance of categories.

Want to know you can perform category level spend analysis to improve category sales? Request a free demo to gain 7-day free trial today!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We’re here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aVIASAT : launches Community Wi-Fi service in 20 Brazilian communities
PU
08:20aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Result of Capital Raising #
PU
08:16aAB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
08:16aLLOYDS BANKING : Welsh firm Flamgard protects world's largest moving structure with UKEF support
AQ
08:16aFORT AUTOADR : Foresight Receives Order of QuadSight™ Prototype from Leading Japanese Tier One Supplier
BU
08:15aGLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE : acquires Retro Office House and Silesia Star
PU
08:15aL&T FINANCE : Financial Performance - Q1FY20
PU
08:15aCISCO'S SECRET TO SUCCESS : Our Culture
PU
08:15aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
08:14aAB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About