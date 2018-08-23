Non Alcoholic Beverages Market: Non Alcoholic Drinks, Non Alcoholic Beverages Brands and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Non Alcoholic Beverages Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report predicts an accelerating spend growth momentum for this category owing to the consumers’ shifting preference from alcoholic drinks to non alcoholic drinks. Additionally, the non alcoholic beverages market is experiencing a demand surge in the sports and energy drink segment, which is the largest segment of the global non alcoholic beverages market. This is majorly contributing towards the growth of non alcoholic beverages brands.

“Suppliers must implement a demand planning and forecasting mechanism to cater to the increasing demands for non alcoholic beverages,” said SpendEdge procurement expert A. Kowshik. “Also, one of the most important supplier selection metrics is their logistics and distribution capabilities since non alcoholic drinks cannot be stored for a longer duration,” added Kowshik.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the food and beverages category offer information on procurement organization and category management. The reports offer a detailed overview of the supplier market ecosystem and supplier cost breakup. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the non alcoholic beverages market.

Consumer preference for non alcoholic drinks

Increasing distribution channels have improved product accessibility to customers

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

