Non Alcoholic Beverages Market: Non Alcoholic Drinks, Non Alcoholic Beverages Brands and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Non Alcoholic Beverages Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This report predicts an accelerating spend growth momentum for
this category owing to the consumers’ shifting preference from alcoholic
drinks to non alcoholic drinks. Additionally, the non alcoholic
beverages market is experiencing a demand surge in the sports and energy
drink segment, which is the largest segment of the global non alcoholic
beverages market. This is majorly contributing towards the growth of non
alcoholic beverages brands.
“Suppliers must implement a demand planning and forecasting mechanism to
cater to the increasing demands for non alcoholic beverages,” said
SpendEdge procurement expert A. Kowshik. “Also, one of the
most important supplier selection metrics is their logistics and
distribution capabilities since non alcoholic drinks cannot be stored
for a longer duration,” added Kowshik.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the food
and beverages category offer information on procurement organization
and category management. The reports offer a detailed overview of the
supplier market ecosystem and supplier cost breakup. Additionally,
SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and
procurement best practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
non alcoholic beverages market.
-
Consumer preference for non alcoholic drinks
-
Increasing distribution channels have improved product accessibility
to customers
-
To know more, view
the full report
|
|
|
Report scope snapshot: Non alcoholic beverages market
Category pricing insights
-
Supply chain margins
-
Cost drivers impacting pricing
-
Volume drivers impacting pricing
-
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Supplier side levers
-
Category management enablers
