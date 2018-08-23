Log in
Non Alcoholic Beverages Market: Non Alcoholic Drinks, Non Alcoholic Beverages Brands and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Non Alcoholic Beverages Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report predicts an accelerating spend growth momentum for this category owing to the consumers’ shifting preference from alcoholic drinks to non alcoholic drinks. Additionally, the non alcoholic beverages market is experiencing a demand surge in the sports and energy drink segment, which is the largest segment of the global non alcoholic beverages market. This is majorly contributing towards the growth of non alcoholic beverages brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005245/en/

Global Non Alcoholic Beverages Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business ...

Global Non Alcoholic Beverages Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Suppliers must implement a demand planning and forecasting mechanism to cater to the increasing demands for non alcoholic beverages,” said SpendEdge procurement expert A. Kowshik. “Also, one of the most important supplier selection metrics is their logistics and distribution capabilities since non alcoholic drinks cannot be stored for a longer duration,” added Kowshik.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the food and beverages category offer information on procurement organization and category management. The reports offer a detailed overview of the supplier market ecosystem and supplier cost breakup. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the non alcoholic beverages market.

  • Consumer preference for non alcoholic drinks
  • Increasing distribution channels have improved product accessibility to customers
  • To know more, view the full report
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

Report scope snapshot: Non alcoholic beverages market

Category pricing insights

  • Supply chain margins
  • Cost drivers impacting pricing
  • Volume drivers impacting pricing
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
  • Supplier side levers
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
