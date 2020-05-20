Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI) increased by 13.00% annually and 5.46% monthly

ND-PPI (2010=100) increased by 5.46% monthly, by 12.60% on December of the previous year, by 13.00% on same month of the previous year and by 8.62% on the twelve months moving averages basis in April 2020.

ND-PPI annual rate of change (%), April 2020

Manufacturing increased by 12.92% annually

ND-PPI in two main sectors of industry increased by 16.50% for mining and quarrying, by 12.92% for manufacturing compared with the previous year.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 12.48% for intermediate goods, by 23.73% for durable consumer goods, by 15.46% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 65.69% for energy, increased by 17.17% for capital goods, annually.

ND-PPI rate of annual changes (%), April 2020



Manufacturing increased by 5.44% monthly



ND-PPI in two main sectors of industry increased by 6.35% for mining and quarrying, by 5.44% for manufacturing compared with the previous month.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 6.35% for intermediate goods, by 5.38% for durable consumer goods, by 5.62% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 34.33% for energy, increased by 6.11% for capital goods, monthly.



D-PPI rate of monthly changes (%), April 2020



The only annual decrease was in coke and refined petroleum products by 65.69%

The only rate of annual decrease in ND-PPI by subdivisions of industry were for coke and refined petroleum products by 65.69%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in ND-PPI by subdivisions of industry were for other manufactured goods by 34.69%, for tobacco products by 26.12%, for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutic prep. by 20.59%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of ND-PPI (%), April 2020



The only monthly decrease was in coke and refined petroleum products by 34.33%

The only rate of monthly decrease in ND-PPI by subdivisions of industry was for coke and refined petroleum products by 34.33%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in ND-PPI by subdivisions of industry were for other transport equipment by 8.15%, for basic metals by 7.71%, for other mining and quarrying products by 7.27%.

Monthly rate of change for sectors of ND-PPI (%), April 2020



The next release on this subject will be on June 22, 2020.