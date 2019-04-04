Log in
Nonfarm Payroll Growth Expected to Rebound in March -- Data Week Ahead

04/04/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Mar      +175K   (22)  +20K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Mar       3.8%   (21)   3.8% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Earnings**      Mar      +0.3%   (21)  +0.4% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Feb     +$17.75B (6)  +$17.05B 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

