Nonfarm Payroll Growth Expected to Rebound in March -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Mar +175K (22) +20K
0830 Unemployment Rate Mar 3.8% (21) 3.8%
0830 Avg. Hourly Earnings** Mar +0.3% (21) +0.4%
1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$17.75B (6) +$17.05B
*All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
