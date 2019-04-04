Nonfarm Payroll Growth Expected to Rebound in March -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Mar +175K (22) +20K 0830 Unemployment Rate Mar 3.8% (21) 3.8% 0830 Avg. Hourly Earnings** Mar +0.3% (21) +0.4% 1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$17.75B (6) +$17.05B *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

