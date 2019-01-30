Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have not yet published a revised schedule of economic releases.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 26 215K (16) 199K 0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +0.8% (18) +0.8% 0830 Personal Income* Dec +0.5% (18) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending* Dec +0.3% (15) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M* Dec +0.2% (16) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y* Dec +1.9% (9) +1.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Jan 61.4 (11) 65.4 Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +170K (23) +312K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 3.9% (21) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.3% (21) +0.4% 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan 54.8 (3) 54.9**** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 54.0 (21) 54.1 1000 Construction Spending** Dec +0.5% (5) -0.1%***** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 91.0 (15) 90.7****** (Final) N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.2M (16) 17.55M *Delayed due to partial government shutdown **Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown ***All private-sector workers ****Jan. Flash Reading *****Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) ******Jan. Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

