Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:15am EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have not yet published a revised schedule of economic releases.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 26    215K   (16)    199K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       4Q       +0.8%   (18)  +0.8% 
          0830  Personal Income*            Dec      +0.5%   (18)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending*          Dec      +0.3%   (15)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M*        Dec      +0.2%   (16)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y*        Dec      +1.9%   (9)   +1.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jan       61.4   (11)   65.4 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jan      +170K   (23)  +312K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jan       3.9%   (21)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages***        Jan      +0.3%   (21)  +0.4% 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jan       54.8   (3)    54.9**** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jan       54.0   (21)   54.1 
          1000  Construction Spending**     Dec      +0.5%   (5)   -0.1%***** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       91.0   (15)   90.7****** 
                  (Final) 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Jan       17.2M  (16)   17.55M 
 
*Delayed due to partial government shutdown 
**Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown 
***All private-sector workers 
****Jan. Flash Reading 
*****Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) 
******Jan. Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:31aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at 0.9M
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 2.2% in December
DJ
10:15aNonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:04aOil prices rise more than 1 percent on Venezuela sanctions
RE
09:46aHESS : Sees Higher Oil and Gas Production in 2019
DJ
09:44aCanadian dollar tracks oil prices higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
09:27aOil Nears Two-Month High on Turmoil in Venezuela
DJ
08:13aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Strike extended at EDF's Cordemais 5 coal power plant until February 13
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:44aOil Extends Climb on Turmoil in Venezuela
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.