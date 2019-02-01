Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +170K (23) +312K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 3.9% (21) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jan +0.3% (21) +0.4% 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan 54.8 (3) 54.9** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 54.0 (21) 54.1 1000 Construction Spending*** Nov +0.2% (11) -0.1%***** 1000 Wholesale Inventories**** Nov +0.5% (4) +0.8%***** 1000 Construction Spending****** Dec +0.5% (5) -0.1%***** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 91.0 (15) 90.7******* (Final) N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.2M (16) 17.55M *All private-sector workers **Jan. Flash Reading ***Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 3, 2019 ****Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 10, 2019 *****Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) ******Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown *******Jan. Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

