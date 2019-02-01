Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +170K (23) +312K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 3.9% (21) 3.9%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jan +0.3% (21) +0.4%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan 54.8 (3) 54.9**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 54.0 (21) 54.1
1000 Construction Spending*** Nov +0.2% (11) -0.1%*****
1000 Wholesale Inventories**** Nov +0.5% (4) +0.8%*****
1000 Construction Spending****** Dec +0.5% (5) -0.1%*****
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 91.0 (15) 90.7*******
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.2M (16) 17.55M
*All private-sector workers
**Jan. Flash Reading
***Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 3, 2019
****Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 10, 2019
*****Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown)
******Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown
*******Jan. Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
