Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead

02/01/2019 | 10:11pm EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jan      +170K   (23)  +312K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jan       3.9%   (21)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages*          Jan      +0.3%   (21)  +0.4% 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jan       54.8   (3)    54.9** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jan       54.0   (21)   54.1 
          1000  Construction Spending***    Nov      +0.2%   (11)  -0.1%***** 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories****   Nov      +0.5%   (4)   +0.8%***** 
          1000  Construction Spending****** Dec      +0.5%   (5)   -0.1%***** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       91.0   (15)   90.7******* 
                  (Final) 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Jan       17.2M  (16)   17.55M 
 
*All private-sector workers 
**Jan. Flash Reading 
***Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 3, 2019 
****Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 10, 2019 
*****Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) 
******Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown 
*******Jan. Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

