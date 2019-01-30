Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Nonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:26pm EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  1000  New Home Sales*             Nov       571K   (16)   544K****** 
                  -- percent change*        Nov      +5.0%         -8.9%****** 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jan      +170K   (23)  +312K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jan       3.9%   (21)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages**         Jan      +0.3%   (21)  +0.4% 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jan       54.8   (3)    54.9*** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jan       54.0   (21)   54.1 
          1000  Construction Spending****   Nov      +0.2%   (11)  -0.1%****** 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories*****  Nov      +0.5%   (4)   +0.8%****** 
          1000  Construction Spending*******Dec      +0.5%   (5)   -0.1%****** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       91.0   (15)   90.7******** 
                  (Final) 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Jan       17.2M  (16)   17.55M 
 
*Originally scheduled to publish on Dec. 27, 2018 
**All private-sector workers 
***Jan. Flash Reading 
****Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 3, 2019 
*****Originally scheduled to publish on Jan. 10, 2019 
******Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) 
*******Could be delayed due to partial government shutdown 
********Jan. Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
12:28pU.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
12:26pNonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:06pOil gains 3 percent on tighter U.S. supply, Venezuela sanctions
RE
12:05pOil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies
DJ
12:03pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Reports Gas Oil Leak at Deer Park, Texas, Facility
DJ
11:57aGlobal oil industry braces for turmoil from U.S. crackdown on Venezuela
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:53aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Shareholders tell RWE to take hard line in coal compensation talks
RE
10:31aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at 0.9M
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 2.2% in December
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.