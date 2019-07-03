Log in
Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +165K in June -- Data Week Ahead


07/03/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jun      +165K   (23)  +75K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jun       3.6%   (22)   3.6% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*      Jun      +0.3%   (21)  +0.22% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*      Jun      +3.2%   (14)  +3.1% 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


