Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +165K in June -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +165K (23) +75K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 3.6% (22) 3.6%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (21) +0.22%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +3.2% (14) +3.1%
*All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
