Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +165K in June -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +165K (23) +75K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 3.6% (22) 3.6% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (21) +0.22% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +3.2% (14) +3.1% *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com