Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Sep N/A 55.6* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Sep 60.1 (13) 61.3 1000 Construction Spending Aug +0.5% (9) +0.1% Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 16.7M (11) 16.72M Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +185K (7) +163K 0945 Markit Services PMI Sep N/A 52.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 58.0 (13) 58.5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 29 215K (7) 214K 1000 Factory Orders Aug +2.4% (10) -0.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +185K (14) +201K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (13) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (13) +0.37% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.5B (12) $50.08B 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.8B (4) +$16.64B *Sep Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

