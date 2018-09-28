Log in
Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

09/28/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Sep       N/A           55.6* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Sep       60.1   (13)   61.3 
          1000  Construction Spending       Aug      +0.5%   (9)   +0.1% 
Tuesday   N/A   Auto Sales                  Sep       16.7M  (11)   16.72M 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Sep      +185K   (7)   +163K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Sep       N/A           52.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Sep       58.0   (13)   58.5 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 29    215K   (7)    214K 
          1000  Factory Orders              Aug      +2.4%   (10)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +185K   (14)  +201K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.8%   (13)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages**         Sep      +0.3%   (13)  +0.37% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug      $53.5B  (12)  $50.08B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$14.8B  (4)  +$16.64B 
 
*Sep Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

