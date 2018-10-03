Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 29 215K (16) 214K 1000 Factory Orders Aug +2.2% (19) -0.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +180K (24) +201K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (22) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (22) +0.37% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.4B (22) $50.08B 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (9) +$16.64B *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

