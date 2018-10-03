Log in
Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

10/03/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 29    215K   (16)   214K 
          1000  Factory Orders              Aug      +2.2%   (19)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +180K   (24)  +201K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.8%   (22)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages*         Sep      +0.3%   (22)  +0.37% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug      $53.4B  (22)  $50.08B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$14.0B  (9)  +$16.64B 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

