Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +180K (24) +201K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (22) 3.9%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (22) +0.37%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.4B (22) $50.08B
1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (9) +$16.64B
*All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
