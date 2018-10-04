Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +180K (24) +201K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (22) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (22) +0.37% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.4B (22) $50.08B 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (9) +$16.64B *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

