Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +180K   (24)  +201K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.8%   (22)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages*          Sep      +0.3%   (22)  +0.37% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug      $53.4B  (22)  $50.08B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$14.0B  (9)  +$16.64B 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
04:38pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
04:35pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
04:15pNonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:25pSaudi Arabia to invest $20 billion in spare oil production capacity
RE
02:43pEgypt's GASC Receives 17 Offers in Wheat Tender
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:15pClogged pipelines cut Canada's oil price, small producers shift strategy
RE
01:08pCanadian M&A surges in third-quarter as mining, real estate deals rebound
RE
12:45pOil Eases Off Four-Year High
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.