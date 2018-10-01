Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 16.8M (19) 16.72M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +185K (12) +163K
0945 Markit Services PMI Sep 53.0 (3) 52.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 58.0 (22) 58.5
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 29 215K (16) 214K
1000 Factory Orders Aug +2.2% (19) -0.8%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +180K (24) +201K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (22) 3.9%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (22) +0.37%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.4B (22) $50.08B
1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (9) +$16.64B
*Sep Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
