Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 16.8M (19) 16.72M Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +185K (12) +163K 0945 Markit Services PMI Sep 53.0 (3) 52.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 58.0 (22) 58.5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 29 215K (16) 214K 1000 Factory Orders Aug +2.2% (19) -0.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +180K (24) +201K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.8% (22) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (22) +0.37% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $53.4B (22) $50.08B 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (9) +$16.64B *Sep Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

--Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com