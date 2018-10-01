Log in
Nonfarm Payrolls and U.S. Trade Deficit on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/01/2018 | 08:11pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   N/A   Auto Sales                  Sep       16.8M  (19)   16.72M 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Sep      +185K   (12)  +163K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Sep       53.0   (3)    52.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Sep       58.0   (22)   58.5 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 29    215K   (16)   214K 
          1000  Factory Orders              Aug      +2.2%   (19)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +180K   (24)  +201K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.8%   (22)   3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages**         Sep      +0.3%   (22)  +0.37% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug      $53.4B  (22)  $50.08B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$14.0B  (9)  +$16.64B 
 
*Sep Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

--Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

