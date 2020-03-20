Nonprofit Gundalow Company Elects John Lamson as Chairman of the Board

He replaces Catharine Newick, who remains as a Gundalow director

The Gundalow Company, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment through education and action, announced today that its board of directors has elected John Lamson, of Newington, as its new chairman, effective immediately. He replaces Catharine Newick, who has served as chairwoman since 2017 and will remain a director of Gundalow Company.

﻿Lamson is a retired U.S. diplomat. He grew up in Newington and Portsmouth, and became a Department of State management officer assigned to posts in Nigeria, France, Belgium, Niger and Latvia, as well as Washington, D.C., for 21 years before retiring and returning to the Seacoast. For three years, Lamson taught at the U.S. Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia.

“John Lamson has played an increasingly substantial role with Gundalow Company for the past decade as a staunch advocate of our youth educational programs that celebrate the past and future of the Piscataqua Region,” said Rich Clyborne, Executive Director of Gundalow Company. “And Catharine Newick has been an essential catalyst in bolstering our overall mission to protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment. Certainly, we are extremely grateful to, and fortunate to have, both of them continue their commitment to Gundalow Company.”

