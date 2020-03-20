Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nonprofit Gundalow Company Elects John Lamson as Chairman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

He replaces Catharine Newick, who remains as a Gundalow director

The Gundalow Company, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment through education and action, announced today that its board of directors has elected John Lamson, of Newington, as its new chairman, effective immediately. He replaces Catharine Newick, who has served as chairwoman since 2017 and will remain a director of Gundalow Company.

﻿Lamson is a retired U.S. diplomat. He grew up in Newington and Portsmouth, and became a Department of State management officer assigned to posts in Nigeria, France, Belgium, Niger and Latvia, as well as Washington, D.C., for 21 years before retiring and returning to the Seacoast. For three years, Lamson taught at the U.S. Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia.

“John Lamson has played an increasingly substantial role with Gundalow Company for the past decade as a staunch advocate of our youth educational programs that celebrate the past and future of the Piscataqua Region,” said Rich Clyborne, Executive Director of Gundalow Company. “And Catharine Newick has been an essential catalyst in bolstering our overall mission to protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment. Certainly, we are extremely grateful to, and fortunate to have, both of them continue their commitment to Gundalow Company.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aROSS STORES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Voldsløkka School in Oslo
AQ
08:41aLithium Americas Announces Temporary Suspension of Construction in Argentina Following Government Restrictions
GL
08:40aCommerzbank says 2020 consolidated profit may be significantly lower
RE
08:40aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:40aProspect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.25% Notes due 2024
GL
08:40aSoligenix, Inc. Impresses With Statistically Significant Topline Phase 3 Data From SGX301 FLASH Trial; Targets $250 Million CTCL Patient Market
NE
08:40aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:39aSHERRITT INTERNATIONAL : Reminds Noteholders and Shareholders of Upcoming Early Consent Date and Voting Deadline in connection with its Previously Announced Transaction
AQ
08:39aBILFINGER SE : cancels Annual General Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group