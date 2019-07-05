Log in
NoorLine launches a free 24 hour Culturally Sensitive online therapy website

07/05/2019 | 05:48am EDT

DETROIT, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NoorLine, a free anonymous distress line launches out of Detroit this week to help bring 24 hour peer to peer anonymous emotional support to distressed individuals worldwide. Trained Muslim volunteer listeners man their keyboard, not phone lines, to provide mental health support and even just general interaction via direct messaging from the www.noorline.org website.

NoorLine works similar to a distress or mental health hotline except it uses direct messaging to connect volunteers to distressed individuals, not phone lines which eliminates regional restrictions. After going to the NoorLine website and creating an account users can browse and choose from a list of Muslim listeners, after choosing their listener they can then use the messaging feature to start communicating with them. Individuals can also choose to be a listener by completing a free 10 minute online training session.

Founder Faisal Khan created NoorLine after a friend he knew from overseas had mentioned a few times about needing someone to talk to and that there were no local hotlines available and that the hotlines in Europe and North America were inaccessible for him. “The best part of this service is that since our listeners take direct messages from their personal accounts on the NoorLine website they can provide culturally sensitive emotional support for Muslims and non Muslims located anywhere in the world.” Says founder Faisal Khan, who is also founder of the professional mental health website www.therapyline.org.

World events over the years have led to depression and anxiety among Muslims and Non Muslims alike, NoorLine is not only looking to provide a place where both Muslims and non Muslims can get anonymous secure emotional support for things like stress, anxiety, depression, addiction and more but also where Non Muslims can perhaps have a chance to meet a Muslim and perhaps open some dialogue if they want. “In a time where world wide anxiety is at an all time high for both Muslims and Non Muslims alike, a platform like this can really help a lot of people out and hopefully even start building bridges between communities.” Mr Khan hopes. Anyone interested in getting free anonymous help or signing up as a listener can go to www.noorline.org.

Contact:
faisalkhan@noorline.org 
734 407 9626

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
