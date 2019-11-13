Nord Gold : Nordgold Q3 and 9m 2019 Operating and Financial Results

'The outstanding performance of our new Gross mine, which has exceeded our expectations, is likely to see us beat our initial production plan for the year and I expect Nordgold to be well positioned for a strong performance in 2020.
Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer, Nordgold
'Further, on 9 October 2019 we successfully raised a 5-year US$400 million 4.125% Guaranteed Notes due 2024. The new Eurobond issue strengthens our balance sheet and debt maturity profile, while also freeing up cash flows to support our activities, including our growth projects. I would like to thank investors for their continued support. '
Disclaimer
Nord Gold SE published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:54:09 UTC