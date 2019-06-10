Nord Gold : Nordgold's Evgeny Tulubensky to Chair the Anti-Slavery Session at the Annual Conference of the World Association of Mining Lawyers

London, United Kingdom, 10 June 2019 - Evgeny Tulubensky, Chief Legal Officer of Nordgold, will chair the Modern Slavery and the Mining Industry session at the Annual Conference of the World Association of Mining Lawyers in Marrakesh, Morocco today.

The mining sector is stepping up its efforts to address growing public and regulatory concern over the issue. The panel will examine the challenges and avenues for mining companies and civil society, in meeting related legal and voluntary requirements to eliminate modern slavery and human trafficking within mineral supply chains.

Nordgold has a zero tolerance approach to any form of modern slavery. The Company is committed to acting ethically and with integrity and transparency in all business dealings. It strives to put effective systems and controls in place to safeguard against any form of modern slavery taking place within the business.

Evgeny Tulubensky, Chief Legal Officer said: 'I look forward to chairing this important panel which, importantly, will be attended by such prominent NGOs as Freedom Fund and Institute for Business and Human Rights. Our industry, in cooperation with civil society, must do all it possibly can to eliminate such evil practice as modern slavery.'