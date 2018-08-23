DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.08.2018 / 13:29

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 05, 2018 German: https://www.nordlb.de/die-nordlb/investor-relations/berichte/ English: https://www.nordlb.com/nordlb/investor-relations/reports/

23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

