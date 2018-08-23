Log in
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.08.2018 / 13:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 05, 2018 German: https://www.nordlb.de/die-nordlb/investor-relations/berichte/ English: https://www.nordlb.com/nordlb/investor-relations/reports/


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Friedrichswall 10
30159 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716857  23.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
