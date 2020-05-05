EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: CORRECTION: Managers' transaction



05.05.2020 / 14:35



CORRECTION: Managers' transactions



Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Correction to Nordea Bank Abp's stock exchange release regarding managers' transactions on 4 May 2020. Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported. Below is the corrected notification.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: ELDERFIELD, MATTHEW

Position: Other Senior Manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03



Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145444_5



Amendment comment: Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported on 4 May 2020



Transaction date: 2020-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,333 Unit price: 0



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,333 Volume weighted average price: 0 Total price: 0





For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087







The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.30 EET on 5 May 2020.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9893L_1-2020-5-5.pdf









