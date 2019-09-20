Nordea Bank Abp: Composition of Nordea Bank Abp

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board



Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board was established with the task of presenting to the Annual General Meeting proposals concerning election of members of the Board of Directors, the chair of the Board of Directors and the remuneration to the board members and auditor.



The four largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate in the nomination board are entitled to appoint one member each. In addition, the chair of the Board of Directors participates in the nomination board.



The members of the Nomination Board are:

Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group

Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden

Mikael Wiberg, Portfolio Manager, Alecta

Christer Gardell, Managing Partner and co-founder, Cevian Capital AB

Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp



The Nomination Board has now met and Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group, has been appointed chairman of the Nomination Board.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.



For further information regarding Nordea Nomination Board:

Kari Stadigh, +358 10 516 0004





For any other information relating to Nordea:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15







