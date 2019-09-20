Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Composition of Nordea Bank Abp

09/20/2019 | 02:05am EDT

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Composition of Nordea Bank Abp

20.09.2019 / 08:00

Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange


Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board was established with the task of presenting to the Annual General Meeting proposals concerning election of members of the Board of Directors, the chair of the Board of Directors and the remuneration to the board members and auditor.

The four largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate in the nomination board are entitled to appoint one member each. In addition, the chair of the Board of Directors participates in the nomination board.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

  • Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group
  • Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden
  • Mikael Wiberg, Portfolio Manager, Alecta
  • Christer Gardell, Managing Partner and co-founder, Cevian Capital AB
  • Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp


The Nomination Board has now met and Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group, has been appointed chairman of the Nomination Board.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0358N_1-2019-9-19.pdf


For further information regarding Nordea Nomination Board:
Kari Stadigh, +358 10 516 0004


For any other information relating to Nordea:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 EET on 20 September 2019.


We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 877117

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

877117  20.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
