Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints Mark Kandborg as acting Chief Financial Officer

04/15/2020

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints Mark Kandborg as acting Chief Financial Officer

15.04.2020

Nordea appoints Mark Kandborg as acting Chief Financial Officer

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors

As announced on 18 September 2019, Nordea's current Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Group Finance and Treasury Christopher Rees would be leaving Nordea to relocate to the UK with his family. Christopher Rees will have his last working day on 30 April 2020.

Nordea has appointed, as announced on 30 January 2020, Ian Smith, current Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Money UK PLC, to be the future Group CFO and Head of Group Finance at Nordea.

Ian Smith will be joining at a date to be announced later. Mark Kandborg, Group Treasurer, Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management, will serve as acting Group CFO until Ian Smith joins Nordea.


For further information:
Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communication +45 22 14 00 00
sara.helweg-larsen@nordea.com

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7151J_1-2020-4-15.pdf

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 EET on 15 April 2020.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1021849

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1021849  15.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
