Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea has published its Annual Report

Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies



Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report

Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2019, which includes the Audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' report and Nordea's Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies and its Sustainability Report 2019.

The Annual Report can be downloaded at nordea.com. The Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement including the Remuneration Report 2019, the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report are also available at nordea.com.

The Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies provides a framework for the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the President and Group CEO and the Deputy Managing Director. The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2020 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies to be applied until the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 22 14 00 00



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 27 February 2020.



