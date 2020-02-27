Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea has published its Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:40am EST

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea has published its Annual Report

27.02.2020 / 09:35

Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report

Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2019, which includes the Audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' report and Nordea's Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies and its Sustainability Report 2019.

The Annual Report can be downloaded at nordea.com. The Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement including the Remuneration Report 2019, the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report are also available at nordea.com.

The Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies provides a framework for the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the President and Group CEO and the Deputy Managing Director. The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2020 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies to be applied until the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3225E_1-2020-2-27.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3225E_2-2020-2-27.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3225E_3-2020-2-27.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3225E_4-2020-2-27.pdf
 

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15
Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 22 14 00 00

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 27 February 2020.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 984909

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

984909  27.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips and the European Society of Radiology to host Ultrasound Academy at ECR 2020
AQ
04:00aPhilips and the European Society of Radiology to host Ultrasound Academy at ECR 2020
GL
04:00aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of Change of Significant Shareholder
PR
04:00aVALOE OYJ : Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
AQ
04:00aMobile Pipeline order for TITAN®XL Modules into Mexico
GL
03:59aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Takes Profit Hit, Loses More U.S. Market Share -- Update
DJ
03:51aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PR
03:50aB.C. RESIDENTS IN WET'SUWET'EN TERRITORY HAVE RIGHT TO POLICE PRESENCE : Blair
AQ
03:46aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
03:44aRISK INTELLIGENCE A/S : signs an agreement for the Risk Intelligence System with the NYK Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group