Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel

Nordea Bank Abp: The Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp has appointed Frank Vang-Jensen as new President and Group CEO as of today



05.09.2019





Nordea Bank Abp - Inside information - Changes board/management/auditors



Frank Vang-Jensen is currently Head of Personal Banking for the Group and a member of Group Executive Management (GEM).



- Frank Vang-Jensen is passionate about banking and understands the important role of banks in society. We are very happy to have concluded the internal and external search process with an optimal outcome - Frank Vang-Jensen is an experienced professional capable of leading Nordea with immediate effect. We look forward to starting working with Frank Vang-Jensen to continue our journey towards growth and an improved customer experience, says Chairman of the Board Torbjörn Magnusson.



Frank Vang-Jensen (51) joined Nordea in 2017 as Head of Personal Banking and Country Senior Executive for Nordea in Denmark. In 2018 he was promoted to Head of Personal Banking and member of Group Executive Management. Frank Vang-Jensen will continue to head Personal Banking until a replacement is announced. Prior to Nordea, Frank Vang-Jensen worked at Handelsbanken for many years, most recently as President and CEO. He holds a degree from Copenhagen Business School. The appointment is subject to authority approval.



- Nordea has potential that is not fully utilised today. We need to quickly and continuously create new revenues and increase cost efficiency. And we need to continue to develop the customer experience. Together with the Group Executive Management team and our dedicated employees, I am convinced that we can unlock all of Nordea's potential, says Frank Vang-Jensen.



Casper von Koskull will stay with the bank until 2020 to secure an orderly transition.



- Knowing Frank Vang-Jensen personally since 2017 and having worked closely with him, I am convinced that the Board has made the right selection and that Frank Vang-Jensen will have the professional and personal skills to lead Nordea to the next level, says Casper von Koskull.



- Casper von Koskull has made great contributions to Nordea during challenging times. With his leadership, Nordea has made critical investments into risk and compliance as well as into the bank's digital platforms and technology capabilities. Today, the bank has a better and simpler structure for meeting the future than when he took office in 2015. His genuine and dedicated work with customers has inspired and changed Nordea. The entire Board would like to thank Casper von Koskull for his years of service and dedication, says Torbjörn Magnusson.







Invitation to press conferences in Helsinki and Stockholm



Press conference Nordea, 9.00 (EET), Thursday 5 September 2019, Helsinki, Finland



At 9.00 (EET), Thursday 5 September 2019, Nordea will hold a press conference in Helsinki, Finland. The Chair of Nordea's Board of Directors, Torbjörn Magnusson, and the incoming CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen, will participate.



Location: Nordea HQ, Aleksis Kiven katu 7, Helsinki, Finland.



The press conference can be followed live on the following link:



https://nordea.videosync.fi/2019-09-05-press-conference-0900



To participate over phone, call one of the following numbers:

DK: +45 35445577 PIN: 84420150#

FI: +358 981710310 PIN: 84420150#

SE: +46 856642651 PIN: 84420150#

UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 84420150#

US: +1 855 8570686 PIN: 84420150#



It will be possible to ask questions via telephone.



The press conference will be held in English, registration to participate is done via e-mail kati.tommiska@nordea.com, or by phone +358 50 3821391. A valid ID card must be presented for security reasons.





Press conference Nordea, 13.00 (CET), Thursday 5 September 2019, Stockholm, Sweden



At 13.00 (CET), Thursday 5 September 2019, Nordea will hold a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden. The Chair of Nordea's Board of Directors, Torbjörn Magnusson, and the incoming CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen, will participate.



Location: Nordea's Swedish HQ, Smålandsgatan 17, main entrance, Stockholm, Sweden.



The press conference can be followed live on the following link:



https://nordea.videosync.fi/2019-09-03-press-conference-1300



To participate over phone, call one of the following numbers:

DK: +45 35445577 PIN: 52976021#

FI: +358 981710310 PIN: 52976021#

SE: +46 856642651 PIN: 52976021#

UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 52976021#

US: +1 855 8570686 PIN: 52976021#.



It will be possible to ask questions via telephone.



The press conference will be held in Swedish, registration to participate is done via e-mail afroditi.kellberg@nordea.com, or by phone +46 73350 5599. A valid ID card must be presented for security reasons.



For further information:

Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communication and Branding

+45 22 14 00 00

sara.helweg-larsen@nordea.com



