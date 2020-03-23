Log in
Nordea Bank : cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting planned to be held on 14 May 2020

03/23/2020 | 08:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Nordea cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting planned to be held on 14 May 2020

23-March-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordea cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting planned to be held on 14 May 2020


Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Notice to general meeting


To ensure the safety and well-being of Nordea's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities, the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 25 March 2020.

Nordea intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 following all recommendations and decisions by the Finnish authorities to ensure the safety of Nordea's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. A new notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.


For further information:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15
Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 22 14 00 00

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 EET on 23 March 2020.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1920H_1-2020-3-23.pdf


 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004045

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1004045  23-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
