Nordea Bank : cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting planned to be held on 14 May 2020

Nordea cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting planned to be held on 14 May 2020



To ensure the safety and well-being of Nordea's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities, the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 25 March 2020.



Nordea intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 following all recommendations and decisions by the Finnish authorities to ensure the safety of Nordea's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. A new notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.





The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 EET on 23 March 2020.



