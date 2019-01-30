Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Engages AcadiaSoft for Initial Margin Backtesting and Benchmarking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:01am EST

AcadiaSoft’s IM Backtesting and Benchmarking Service allows firms to meet regulatory requirements in a more cost-effective manner

AcadiaSoft Inc., the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community, today announced that Nordea, the leading bank in the Nordic countries and one of the biggest banks in Europe, will outsource its initial margin (IM) backtesting to AcadiaSoft. AcadiaSoft’s IM Backtesting and Benchmarking Service was launched in 2018 as part of its partnership with Quarternion to provide risk services for firms subject to IM requirements for the non-cleared derivatives market.

“Initial margin backtesting and benchmarking is one of the more complicated requirements of the uncleared margin rules,” said AcadiaSoft CEO Chris Walsh. “We’re pleased to work with Nordea to ensure that they are in compliance with the rules and to help mitigate the drain on internal resources. This service is a prime example of our commitment to provide the industry with standardized, cost-effective solutions to ease the burden of ever-evolving regulations.”

AcadiaSoft’s IM Backtesting and Benchmarking Service helps firms meet the requirements for ISDA SIMM™ validation by providing both back-testing of SIMM™ over a historical period and benchmarking SIMM™ against three industry-standard risk methodologies. Outsourcing this complex reporting allows firms currently in-scope for the uncleared margin rules to further reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“Complying with the uncleared margin rules under ISDA SIMM™ can be a complex task requiring a potential drain on internal resources,” said Michael Kjørtsholtsen, Head of Risk Control at Nordea. “However, our decision to outsource the static IM Backtesting & Benchmarking reporting to AcadiaSoft has proven to be an efficient solution for Nordea. It is possible to use the reporting as documentation of compliance with IM backtesting and benchmarking requirements to regulators.”

The IM Backtesting & Benchmarking service is part of a growing suite of services designed to help firms comply with regulations by outsourcing the complex and challenging aspects of calculating IM and the adoption and monitoring of SIMM™ to AcadiaSoft.

About AcadiaSoft, Inc.

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. The AcadiaSoft Hub encompasses a suite of applications and analytics that enable and measure the complete STP workflow from CSA agreement management, risk services, margin and collateral management through to settlement. Backed by 17 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 650 firms exchanging approximately $400B of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.

For more information visit acadiasoft.com.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft_ and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/.

AcadiaSoft® is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:19aKIA MOTORS : South Korean city approves low-wage carmaking JV with Hyundai Motor
RE
04:19aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Invitation to London Investor Roadshow for Sparebanken Vest’s fourth quarter results for 201
AQ
04:16aBANCO SANTANDER : Latin America drives Santander profit rise, offsets Spanish slide
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aUNITED STATES INFLUENZA VACCINES MARKET THRIVING GROWTH WITH CAGR OF 7.8% BY - 2025 | TOP KEY PLAYERS : Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca
AQ
04:13aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo brings new promotion for Dawli calling card customers
AQ
04:13aL'AIR LIQUIDE EMERGES AS THE LARGEST COMPANY IN THE INDUSTRIAL GASES MARKET, SAYS TBRC REPORT (COMPANIES INCLUDED : L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc.,)
AQ
04:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : India Recognised by CII for Customer Centricity
AQ
04:11aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Switzerland's Novartis sees 2019 drug unit growth as it narrows focus
RE
04:10aKuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, TDOC, AGN and DXC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.