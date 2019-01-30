Nordea Engages AcadiaSoft for Initial Margin Backtesting and Benchmarking

AcadiaSoft Inc., the leading industry provider of risk and collateral
management services for the non-cleared derivatives community, today
announced that Nordea, the leading bank in the Nordic countries and one
of the biggest banks in Europe, will outsource its initial margin (IM)
backtesting to AcadiaSoft. AcadiaSoft’s IM Backtesting and Benchmarking
Service was launched in 2018 as part of its partnership with Quarternion
to provide risk services for firms subject to IM requirements for the
non-cleared derivatives market.
“Initial margin backtesting and benchmarking is one of the more
complicated requirements of the uncleared margin rules,” said AcadiaSoft
CEO Chris Walsh. “We’re pleased to work with Nordea to ensure that they
are in compliance with the rules and to help mitigate the drain on
internal resources. This service is a prime example of our commitment to
provide the industry with standardized, cost-effective solutions to ease
the burden of ever-evolving regulations.”
AcadiaSoft’s IM Backtesting and Benchmarking Service helps firms meet
the requirements for ISDA SIMM™ validation by providing both
back-testing of SIMM™ over a historical period and benchmarking SIMM™
against three industry-standard risk methodologies. Outsourcing this
complex reporting allows firms currently in-scope for the uncleared
margin rules to further reduce costs and improve efficiency.
“Complying with the uncleared margin rules under ISDA SIMM™ can be a
complex task requiring a potential drain on internal resources,” said
Michael Kjørtsholtsen, Head of Risk Control at Nordea. “However, our
decision to outsource the static IM Backtesting & Benchmarking reporting
to AcadiaSoft has proven to be an efficient solution for Nordea. It is
possible to use the reporting as documentation of compliance with IM
backtesting and benchmarking requirements to regulators.”
The IM Backtesting & Benchmarking service is part of a growing suite of
services designed to help firms comply with regulations by outsourcing
the complex and challenging aspects of calculating IM and the adoption
and monitoring of SIMM™ to AcadiaSoft.
About AcadiaSoft, Inc.
AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral
management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. The
AcadiaSoft Hub encompasses a suite of applications and analytics that
enable and measure the complete STP workflow from CSA agreement
management, risk services, margin and collateral management through to
settlement. Backed by 17 major industry participants and market
infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 650
firms exchanging approximately $400B of collateral on daily basis via
its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell,
MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.
For more information visit acadiasoft.com.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft_
and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/.
AcadiaSoft® is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005133/en/