Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Annual Report 2018



27.02.2019 / 13:05





Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2018



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at https://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/subsidiary-reports/finnish-subsidiary-reports/. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this press release.



The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a subsidiary wholly owned by Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group.



Summary of the year 2018:

??The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 143.0m

??Net interest income totalled EUR 214.1m

??Total operating income was EUR 202.8m

??Total operating expenses were EUR -48.4m

??Net loan losses were EUR -11.4m, of which realised loan losses -0.1m

??Loans to the public decreased 2% compared to year-end 2017 and amounted to EUR 23,106.7m

??Debt securities in issue increased to EUR 16,760.5m

Summary of the key figures 2018 2017 Net interest income, EURm 214.1 192.1 Total operating income, EURm 202.8 178.7 Profit before loan losses, EURm 154.4 130.9 Net loan losses, EURm -11.4 0.7 Operating profit, EURm 143.0 131.6 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 4.9 -0.3 Return on equity, % 9.6 9.3 Tier 1 capital ratio, excl. Basel I floor, % 24.1 32.7 Total capital ratio, excl. Basel I floor, % 29.1 39.2 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 17 20



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's semi-annual report will be published 18 July 2019.



Helsinki, 27 February 2019



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors



Additional information:

Thomas Miller, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 864 4554

Vesa Ruokokoski, Chief Financial Officer + 358 50 364 3251





