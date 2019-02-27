Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Mortgage Bank : Annual Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:10am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea Mortgage Bank Annual Report 2018

27.02.2019 / 13:05

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2018

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at https://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/subsidiary-reports/finnish-subsidiary-reports/. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this press release.

The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a subsidiary wholly owned by Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group.

Summary of the year 2018:

  • ??The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 143.0m
  • ??Net interest income totalled EUR 214.1m
  • ??Total operating income was EUR 202.8m
  • ??Total operating expenses were EUR -48.4m
  • ??Net loan losses were EUR -11.4m, of which realised loan losses -0.1m
  • ??Loans to the public decreased 2% compared to year-end 2017 and amounted to EUR 23,106.7m
  • ??Debt securities in issue increased to EUR 16,760.5m

 

Summary of the key figures    
  2018 2017
Net interest income, EURm 214.1 192.1
Total operating income, EURm 202.8 178.7
Profit before loan losses, EURm 154.4 130.9
Net loan losses, EURm -11.4 0.7
Operating profit, EURm 143.0 131.6
Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 4.9 -0.3
Return on equity, % 9.6 9.3
Tier 1 capital ratio, excl. Basel I floor, % 24.1 32.7
Total capital ratio, excl. Basel I floor, % 29.1 39.2
Number of employees (full time equivalents) 17 20
 


Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's semi-annual report will be published 18 July 2019.

Helsinki, 27 February 2019

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Board of Directors

Additional information:
Thomas Miller, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 864 4554
Vesa Ruokokoski, Chief Financial Officer + 358 50 364 3251


http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2938R_1-2019-2-27.pdf
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2938R_2-2019-2-27.pdf
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2938R_3-2019-2-27.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Satamaradankatu 5
FI-00020 Helsinki
Finland
ISIN: CH0123385772, XS1112680969, XS0770378379
Valor: A1GPVS, A1ZP1P, A1G3JL
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

781721  27.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aWATSCO : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 5, 2019
AQ
07:30aAdaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
GL
07:30aCEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
GL
07:27aHORIZON PHARMA PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:26aENERGOUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aSYNTHETICMR PUBL : Ulrik Harrysson appointed new CEO of SyntheticMR AB.
AQ
07:26aCARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aMGP Ingredients Announces Share Repurchase Authorization and Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase
GL
07:25aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:25aSHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF : Nivea maker warns of margin threat as niche brands disrupt industry
2BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
3Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE ASA: Results for the fourth quarter of 2018
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.