Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea to review financial targets after second quarter profit drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea Bank, the Nordic region's biggest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, and said it would review its financial targets during upcoming months.

Net profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 681 million euros (£615 million) in its second quarter ended June 30, missing analysts' average expectation of 739 million euros in a poll.

Net interest income, the bank's most important income line, fell 4% to 1.07 billion euros due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region.

"As our performance is not satisfactory, further actions are needed to strengthen the financial results," Chief Executive Officer Casper von Koskull said in a statement.

Nordea said it planned to present new financial targets, including the capital and dividend policies, after the third-quarter results.

Nordea cited internal reasons, like lowering the risk level and concentrating on Nordic markets, alongside external factors for the target revamp.

"Financial environments have also changed with expected lower rates for longer, and we will soon have more clarity on our capital requirements within the banking union," Nordea said.

Nordea has retaken its position as the Nordics' biggest bank by market capitalisation after Norway's DNB briefly took the crown in June and July.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -1.59% 157.4 Delayed Quote.13.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$2.57
PU
01:55aPERROT DUVAL S A : Group multiplied its profit by 3
PU
01:55aOKEA : End of stabilisation period
AQ
01:52aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : China growth helps Richemont offset sales weakness in Europe
RE
01:51aFrench rail infrastructure group Alstom's first quarter sales rise
RE
01:51aALCON : Novartis raises 2019 guidance, helped by Sandoz generics unit
RE
01:50aTruckmaker Volvo beats expectations, picks Samsung for batteries
RE
01:50aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 16/7/19 - $0.9835
PU
01:49aALSTOM : 1Q Sales Rose as Orders Fell
DJ
01:46aBE PUBL : Group Q2 2019 - Improved result and cash flow
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
5Nordea to review financial targets after second quarter profit drop
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About