Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordgold Automates Crushing and Sorting Facility at its Suzdal Mine in Kazakhstan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

• Suzdal mine is already one of the most technically advanced in the world.

• Suzdal's BIOX processing circuit was the first of this type to be launched in Eurasia.

• In June 2016 Suzdal became the second mine worldwide to launch an innovative Outotec HiTeCC (Hot Leach) process to recover gold from both historical and CIL future tailings.

• New crushing and sorting automation technology will improve safety and processing performance.

Moscow, Russia, 29 June 2020 - Nordgold Group ('Nordgold', the 'Company'), an internationally diversified gold producer, has successfully automated the Crushing and Sorting Facility at its Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan as a part of the safety and production management improvement programme.

Suzdal's Crushing and Sorting Facility ('CSF') processes approximately 550,000 tonnes of gold bearing ore per year. Fully automating the facility will improve the management and control of ore crushing, milling and sorting process despite the increase in ore hardness.

'CSF automation enables the operator to control key equipment parameters through the use of sensors. If the plant stops for any reason, the operator can see the root cause without leaving their desk. This makes the whole process more efficient and, most importantly, safer', says Suzdal Plant Manager Valery Pavlov.

CSF uses a vibration feeder that distributes the ore evenly and feeds it into a jaw crusher, two cone crushers, vibration screens that filter required ore size, conveyor belts transporting the material, and a stacker.

About Suzdal Mine

Suzdal Mine is located 55 kilometres to the Southwest of Semey city in Kazakhstan. Today Suzdal has one of the most technologically advanced gold recovery operations in Kazakhstan. It uses crushing, milling, flotation, BIOX, CIL and HiTeCC technologies. Its BIOX processing circuit was the first of this type to be launched in Eurasia. Additionally, in June 2016 Suzdal became the second mine worldwide to launch an innovative Outotec HiTeCC (Hot Leach) process to recover gold from both historical and CIL future tailings. In 2013, Suzdal implemented Outotec Aster technology to treat and reuse process water.

Suzdal operates an underground mine, using the sublevel caving method with track drifts to produce gold doré. Suzdal produced 75.8 thousand ounces of refined gold in 2019.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Enquiries

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aNOBIA PUBL : Reorganization and restructuring for increased efficiency
AQ
09:02aHUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aENWAVE : Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Calbee Inc. to Expand Commercial Manufacturing Capacity
AQ
09:02aCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCHINA XD PLASTICS CO LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aNETFIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aABNORMAL SECURITY : Data Reveals 200 Percent Monthly Increase in Invoice and Payment Fraud Business Email Compromise Attacks
BU
09:02aNEXON : MapleStory M Summer Content Update Delivers New Dungeon Boss, New Areas & Limited Time Events
BU
09:02aH CODE : Hires Political Veteran Junelle Cavero Harnal to Deepen Its Political Digital Presence
BU
09:02aAPPLE GROWTH PARTNERS : Receives Best Employers Honor for 2nd Consecutive Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group