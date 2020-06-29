Nordgold Automates Crushing and Sorting Facility at its Suzdal Mine in Kazakhstan

• Suzdal mine is already one of the most technically advanced in the world.

• Suzdal's BIOX processing circuit was the first of this type to be launched in Eurasia.

• In June 2016 Suzdal became the second mine worldwide to launch an innovative Outotec HiTeCC (Hot Leach) process to recover gold from both historical and CIL future tailings.

• New crushing and sorting automation technology will improve safety and processing performance.

Moscow, Russia, 29 June 2020 - Nordgold Group ('Nordgold', the 'Company'), an internationally diversified gold producer, has successfully automated the Crushing and Sorting Facility at its Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan as a part of the safety and production management improvement programme.

Suzdal's Crushing and Sorting Facility ('CSF') processes approximately 550,000 tonnes of gold bearing ore per year. Fully automating the facility will improve the management and control of ore crushing, milling and sorting process despite the increase in ore hardness.

'CSF automation enables the operator to control key equipment parameters through the use of sensors. If the plant stops for any reason, the operator can see the root cause without leaving their desk. This makes the whole process more efficient and, most importantly, safer', says Suzdal Plant Manager Valery Pavlov.

CSF uses a vibration feeder that distributes the ore evenly and feeds it into a jaw crusher, two cone crushers, vibration screens that filter required ore size, conveyor belts transporting the material, and a stacker.

About Suzdal Mine

Suzdal Mine is located 55 kilometres to the Southwest of Semey city in Kazakhstan. Today Suzdal has one of the most technologically advanced gold recovery operations in Kazakhstan. It uses crushing, milling, flotation, BIOX, CIL and HiTeCC technologies. Its BIOX processing circuit was the first of this type to be launched in Eurasia. Additionally, in June 2016 Suzdal became the second mine worldwide to launch an innovative Outotec HiTeCC (Hot Leach) process to recover gold from both historical and CIL future tailings. In 2013, Suzdal implemented Outotec Aster technology to treat and reuse process water.

Suzdal operates an underground mine, using the sublevel caving method with track drifts to produce gold doré. Suzdal produced 75.8 thousand ounces of refined gold in 2019.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

