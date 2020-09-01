Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordgold H1 2020 Operating and Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:05am EDT

'We are reporting an outstanding set of results for the first half, reflecting the higher gold price and strong operational performance despite the challenges presented by the unprecedented global pandemic. This is testament not only to the quality of our assets, but above all the huge efforts of our people around the world, who have adapted with speed and diligence to a new working environment and the associated changes we have implemented. The safety and well-being of our people remains the top priority. Those measures, including testing, monitoring, hygiene and quarantine will remain in place for as long as required. Our Gross mine continues to exceed expectations and perform on a world class level and is our largest and most efficient asset. We also had a very strong performance at the Taparko mine where production doubled over the period. In the second quarter, nine of our ten operational mines experienced an increase in production compared to previous quarter, a significant achievement given the recent challenges. We continue to invest in our operations, in both new equipment and facilities, most recently having made major improvements to our Taborny and Gross mining fleets. We are also making significant progress in our efforts to reduce our CO2 emissions with a new efficient power plant project at Lefa on track for completion next year, as well as an ongoing improvement programme at the Gross power plant. Both of these projects will materially reduce emissions.'

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer, Nordgold

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 09:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTELECOM ITALIA S P A : Approves Sale of Network Stake to KKR for EUR1.8 Billion -- Update
DJ
05:35aTRANSURBAN : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:35aAIIB Appoints Erik Berglof as Inaugural Chief Economist
PU
05:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : What to consider when selecting an electric switchboard at home?
PU
05:35a(AKCA) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Akcea Therapeutics; Is $18.15 a Fair Price?
PR
05:32aOcado says 'very small number' of orders cancelled on M&S launch day
RE
05:31aNeuropathy Pain Treatment Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) |Presence of Large Patient Pool to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aMimecast Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store
GL
05:30a"Deepsea Yantai" Awarded with Three More Wells
PU
05:30aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3NTS ASA : NTS : Økte driftsinntektene i 2. kvartal 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
5SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group