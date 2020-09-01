Nordgold H1 2020 Operating and Financial Results

'We are reporting an outstanding set of results for the first half, reflecting the higher gold price and strong operational performance despite the challenges presented by the unprecedented global pandemic. This is testament not only to the quality of our assets, but above all the huge efforts of our people around the world, who have adapted with speed and diligence to a new working environment and the associated changes we have implemented. The safety and well-being of our people remains the top priority. Those measures, including testing, monitoring, hygiene and quarantine will remain in place for as long as required. Our Gross mine continues to exceed expectations and perform on a world class level and is our largest and most efficient asset. We also had a very strong performance at the Taparko mine where production doubled over the period. In the second quarter, nine of our ten operational mines experienced an increase in production compared to previous quarter, a significant achievement given the recent challenges. We continue to invest in our operations, in both new equipment and facilities, most recently having made major improvements to our Taborny and Gross mining fleets. We are also making significant progress in our efforts to reduce our CO2 emissions with a new efficient power plant project at Lefa on track for completion next year, as well as an ongoing improvement programme at the Gross power plant. Both of these projects will materially reduce emissions.'

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer, Nordgold