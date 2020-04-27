Nordgold joins fight against COVID-19 in Burkina Faso

London, United Kingdom, 27 April 2020 - Nordgold Group ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, is supporting Burkina Faso in its efforts to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nordgold has donated vital medical and protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Burkina Faso and launched a large-scale communications campaign for the local communities of both its Bissa-Bouly and Taparko mines. The Company's contribution has exceeded US$100,000.

The communications campaign is to inform and educate the local population about the virus, and highlight, as mandated by the Ministry of Health, the necessity for both personal hygiene and social distancing to help to minimise the spread of the virus. During the campaign the protective equipment including essentials such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers will be donated to local health clinics.

'Nordgold has had a successful partnership with Burkina Faso for many years and it is one of the core countries for us. In these unprecedented times, it is incumbent on us to unite our efforts with the Government's to stop the spread of this virus. The safety of our teams and the local communities in which we operate is our key priority. We have already rapidly implemented a number of strict measures to prevent contagion inside our operations and we are proud to be able to offer this additional support, in the form of education campaigns and vital PPE to complement the efforts of the local health authorities. We must all work together to contain the virus, and ensure the country is the best possible position to be able to return to normality as soon as it is safe to do so,' said Evgeny Tulubensky, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate And Regulatory Affairs.

Since 2008, when Nordgold first started operating in Burkina Faso, the Company has invested more than US$1 billion into the country, thereby becoming one of the largest gold miners operating in the nation in just over a decade. Additionally, since 2009, Nordgold has contributed over US$400 million to the government in the form of taxes and royalties, as well as creating over 1,9000 permanent jobs.

