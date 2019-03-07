Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - The Hansson family buys more stock in NAT.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:39am EST

Bermuda March 7, 2019

Alexander Hansson, residing in Monaco, has today bought 25,000 shares in NAT for his private holdings. The shares were purchased in the open market at a price of $2.04 per share. 

On Tuesday March 5, Alexander Hansson bought 25,000 shares at a price of $2.11.  Last week, he bought 25,000 shares at $2.22, 100,000 shares at $2.31 and 50,000 shares at $2.27 in the open market. 

Alexander Hansson is the son of the NAT Chairman & CEO, and as such an affiliated party.  

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties.  Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

Contacts:  
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

  		 
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91 		 
 

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91 		 


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aGALLIFORD TRY : Supporting apprenticeships through our projects
PU
10:58aNATIONAL GRID : Announces Acquisition of Leading Renewable Energy Developer
PU
10:58aAI HARDWARE SUMMIT : launches in Beijing, following sell out in USA
BU
10:58aALGOMAIZER : IDF position near Security Fence fired on – No casualties reported
AQ
10:57aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Egypt highlights success stories of Egyptian women on International Women's Day
AQ
10:57aNATIONAL PRESS CLUB : Fights Effort To Deport Award-Winning Reporter
PR
10:57aMAXR DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maxar Technologies Inc. Investors of Important March 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MAXR
GL
10:56aICICI BANK : CBI seeks additional documents from ICICI Bank in Videocon loan default case
AQ
10:56aDISAPPOINTED WITH QUICK REGULATORY CHANGES IN INDIA, BUT HAVE ADJUSTED : Walmart
AQ
10:56aRELIANCE NIPPON LIFE AST MGMT : Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital to cut debt by Rs 10,000 to 12,000 crore​ soon
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.