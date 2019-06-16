Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordic Capital buys majority stake in U.S. healthcare software company ArisGlobal - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

(Reuters) - European buyout group Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in U.S. healthcare software company ArisGlobal LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The deal values ArisGlobal at $700 million (£556.6 million) including debt, and comes as Nordic Capital plans to establish its first U.S. office in the autumn in New York and increase its investments in the U.S. healthcare sector, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2IlLbW3.

ArisGlobal Chief Executive Sankesh Abbhi will stay at the company in his current role after the deal, according to the report, which added that Abbhi and his family would retain a minority stake in ArisGlobal.

Nordic Capital and ArisGlobal did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pAs China Tariffs Loom, Some U.S. Companies Say Buying American Isn't an Option -- Update
DJ
05:26pDEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 bln euro bad bank -FT
RE
05:15pDEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank
RE
05:04pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Shelling causes fire at Airport Road warehouse in Tripoli
PU
04:40pNordic Capital buys majority stake in U.S. healthcare software company ArisGlobal - WSJ
RE
03:59pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
03:44pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Governor DeWine Requests USDA Disaster Designation for Ohio Farmers Impacted by Heavy Rainfall
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales
DJ
02:36pGOLDMAN SACHS : skeptical of 'insurance' U.S. rate cuts from Fed
RE
01:14pFrance plans to scrap 1 billion euros of tax breaks for companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKER HANNIFIN : PARKER AEROSPACE : Fuel Atomization Nozzles Selected by Vericor Power Systems for Use on TF5..
2ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Pa..
3LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : adjusts its full year outlook and makes provision for a tax risk
4AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
5Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About