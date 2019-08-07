Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordic Development Fund : Honduran kids ‘Rise Up' to solve climate crisis in high-energy school program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 04:55am EDT

The project, known as 'Save The Planet Initiative' is part of an ongoing NDF-sponsored Indigenous Peoples, Renewable Energy and Climate Change Program in Honduras and was funded with a USD 740,000 grant from NDF, managed by the IDB, and rolled out locally by the Honduran NGO, FEREMA.

Carolina Maduro, Executive Secretary at FEREMA, recalls: 'Our initial plan was to roll out in only 150 schools, but by the end of the two years we had reached 169 schools. Once we got underway, schools started calling us, asking to be part of the project.'

The team found ways to include additional schools while still keeping within budget. As a result, an initially targeted 11,000 students rose to a total 20,853 school children and their communities in 51 municipalities, who were positively impacted by the program.

'And there are still schools calling for the curriculum as well as various local businesses offering to support teacher training and material costs as part of their community involvement,' says Maduro, 'so the program looks set to continue under various financing models.'

Locally relevant content
The curriculum for the program was tailored by the FEREMA team for the Honduran school system using 'Rise Up' learning materials, developed and tested by the IDB in Uruguay.

'The Spanish language of the materials needed to be adapted for local usage as well as for reading comprehension levels, which differ from those in Uruguay,' Maduro explains. Another requirement, which hadn't been factored into the original plan, was to adapt the visual materials for local relevance.

As Maduro points out, the four main indigenous groups Lenca, Garifuna, Maya Chorti, and Pech, who were active in the program, have distinctively darker skin than their Uruguayan neighbours. 'It might seem like a small thing, but we thought it would be important for the students to see pictures in their booklets of people who looked more like them.'

Maduro, who was active at the frontlines at various stages of the project implementation, describes the design of the curriculum as unique in that it goes beyond classroom learning, motivating students to use their own creativity and energy to tackle environmental problems in their own schools and neighbourhoods.

Green kit a hit
The big draw of the curriculum for getting students engaged is the compelling mega props - colourful visuals and interactive animated videos, touting superheroes saving the world - which resonate with the children and bring the lesson plans alive. Delivering digital props wasn't always possible. 'Internet connectivity is a challenge in many locations,' Maduro laments. But her team overcame this by supplying USB sticks to the schools loaded with the multimedia material. 'But then in some remote communities, even electricity was not a given!' Those schools without power were supplied with large poster size laminated flip charts, which teachers could present on picture stands as the next best thing to videos to supplement the lesson plans and summarise the main topic areas.

'These giant-sized pictures in durable booklets were also a real hit with the students,' Maduro enthuses. 'In all, 1,456 green kits were distributed to schools during the course of the program.'

High energy, action based
Climate change mitigation and adaptation were the overarching themes of the curriculum's five teaching modules, which introduced topics such as water conservation, renewable energy, landscape protection, waste management and planting edible school herb gardens.

With two hours set aside per week, schools were able to introduce two modules in the first semester and three in the second, when they were already more familiar with the approach. Activities ranged from separating trash and reusing it for compost, or even original art projects. Used tires were introduced to the school grounds as attractively painted garden borders that also doubled to prevent storm erosion. Generally, the children learnt practical skills while at the same time enhancing their creativity.

The gardens also became a platform to promote healthy eating by adding freshly picked ingredients to school lunches or having the students take produce home for family meals. 'Children can go a long way to affecting behavior changes in the communities where they live and we're seeing signs that the school planting program is helping bring back traditional home gardening,' says Maduro.

On the other hand, the program is breaking with tradition by teaching both boys and girls to work with food and help cook meals.

What about challenges?
Maduro admits the rollout wasn't always perfectly smooth. For example, at the outset 20 local facilitators were selected for the train-the-trainer course, then tasked with training the 1,258 classroom teachers ultimately involved. These local facilitators also had to monitor and support local implementation as the pilot moved forward. It wasn't always easy was finding the right caliber of person to fulfill these very important facilitator roles.

'We wanted to create work opportunities for local people from within the target communities,' Maduro points out, 'and not just source from outsiders even if they might be more qualified.' Some candidates succeeded really well while others sadly had trouble adapting to the role. Maduro speculates that some simply didn't have the necessary professional discipline, while others may have been hindered by a lack of environmental know how and training that had been missing from their own education and upbringing.

'Perhaps,' Maduro muses, 'the success of this school program will go some way towards addressing this deficit for the upcoming generation.'

More information:
Indigenous Peoples, Renewable Energy and Climate Change [NDF C20]

Disclaimer

Nordic Development Fund published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 08:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aChina Forex Reserves Fell $15.54 Billion on Month in July
DJ
05:26aSingapore July Foreign-Exchange Reserves Edge Lower to $272.67 Billion
DJ
05:24aWeak China demand, trade war knock Taiwan's July exports back into contraction
RE
05:24aSEC says may give firms more time to comply with Europe's research rules
RE
05:20aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:20aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:16aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), June 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5E.ON SE : E ON : First-half results in line with expectations – E.ON again reaffirms 2019 forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group