Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordic Development Fund : Major African cities participate in the Cities Leadership Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:53am EDT

Mayors from Antananarivo, Madagascar; Bizerte, Tunisia; Conakry, Republic of Guinea; Dodoma, Tanzania; and Libreville, Gabon, worked together with international urban experts at the Cities Leadership Workshop organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) on 25 and 26 September in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

In April 2019, the African Development Bank launched the NDF co-financed Urban and Municipal Development Fund (UMDF) to support African cities and municipalities to improve their resilience and better manage sustainable urban growth and development-by improving planning, governance, and quality of basic services. The UMDF seeks to enhance technical assistance and capacity-building on urban planning, governance, and project preparation.

The objective of the workshop was to test the proposed methodology and approach for intervening in African cities. The workshop allowed the mayors to present visions for their cities, major challenges they face and opportunities. The workshop included a number of international urban experts from both AfDB and research institutions plus representatives from important city networks such as the Cities Alliance and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa).

Another objective of the workshop is to start a city learning process. A special session had Ellis Juan, former lead of the IDB Emerging and Sustainable Cities Initiative, convey the main lessons learned from this successful Latin American urban programme that went from five pilot cities in 2012 to more than 80 participating cities in 2017. In another session, the former Mayor of Copenhagen, Morten Kabell demonstrated how bicycle transport could become a viable urban transport solution in African cities.

The Urban and Municipal Development Fund (UMDF) of the African Development Bank is a multi-donor Trust Fund intended to scale up interventions in urban development and drive sustainable growth in cities across the African continent. The Nordic Development Fund (NDF) is the main contributor to the UMDF.

Read more

Disclaimer

Nordic Development Fund published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 10:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aUK rate cut 'plausible' if Brexit uncertainty persists - BoE's Saunders
RE
07:05aProject & Vendor Management Advisors Awarded a Cooperative Contract to Provide Disaster Recovery Services to Municipalities, Counties and School Districts
SE
07:03aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : A Day in the Life of the Incoterms® Rules with ICC Academy Managing Director Daniel Kok
PU
06:59aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
06:59aPotential candidates to replace hawk Lautenschlaeger on ECB board
RE
06:59aOil prices headed for weekly loss on demand jitters
RE
06:59aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:54aChina reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report
RE
06:53aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:53aNORDIC DEVELOPMENT FUND : Major African cities participate in the Cities Leadership Workshop
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
3ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group