|
DGAP-News: Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) - increase of EMTN programme amount
22.04.2020 / 19:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) - increase of EMTN programme amount
NIB has authorised an increase of the principal amount of its Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (the "EMTN Programme") from EUR 15,000,000,000 to EUR 20,000,000,000, outstanding at any one time - with effect from 6 April 2020.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0868J_1-2020-4-7.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
22.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de