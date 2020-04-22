DGAP-News: Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) - increase of EMTN programme amount



22.04.2020 / 19:50

NIB has authorised an increase of the principal amount of its Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (the "EMTN Programme") from EUR 15,000,000,000 to EUR 20,000,000,000, outstanding at any one time - with effect from 6 April 2020.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0868J_1-2020-4-7.pdf



