Nordic Sugar A/S : Changes at the helm of Nordzucker

At an extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting in Braunschweig on 16 August 2018, Jochen Johannes Juister was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nordzucker AG and thus as the successor to Hans-Christian Koehler, who passed away at the beginning of July. Effective immediately, former Speaker of the Executive Board Dr Lars Gorissen is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Furthermore, the Supervisory Board appointed Alexander Bott as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With Jochen Johannes Juister (57), an experienced farmer, beet grower and entrepreneur from Nordhastedt in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, is taking over the position of Chairman in the regulatory body of Nordzucker AG. Until now, Juister was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His experience encompasses a variety of positions that he has held in different regulatory bodies of the sugar industry, starting in the mid-1990s. In 2007, he was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of Nordzucker AG. He had been a member of the Supervisory Board of the parent company Nordzucker Holding AG since 2000. In 2012, he became an Executive Board member at this company, taking over the role of Chairman in the same year.

Helmut Bleckwenn (58) from Garmissen, Germany, was elected as the new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nordzucker AG. Sigrun Krussmann (56) remains in her post as employee representative.

Lars Gorissen (46), Executive Board member since 2014 and its speaker since 1 March 2018, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect by the Supervisory Board of Nordzucker AG. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board appointed Alexander Bott (44) as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 27 August 2018. Bott joined the Board from Lieken AG, where he acted as the Executive Board member responsible for the area of Finance starting in 2010. Prior to that, the graduate of business management held a number of international management positions in the areas of Finance, Strategy and Controlling at renowned companies in the food industry.

'The European sugar industry is undergoing significant change. We have difficult times ahead of us. With Lars Gorissen at the helm of the Executive Board, Nordzucker is actively taking on the challenges posed by the liberalization of the European sugar market. I am delighted that an experienced manager with proven leadership qualities has joined us as the Executive Board member for Finance, in the form of Alexander Bott. Furthermore, he is bringing industry knowledge and international experience in the area of finance to the company,' emphasizes Jochen Johannes Juister, Chairman of Nordzucker AG's Supervisory Board.

