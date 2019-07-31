Nordis Technologies : Automates USPS Certified Mail, Making It Faster, Easier and Less Expensive

Nordis Technologies is rolling out ExpressoCertified™, a product that automates and streamlines the time-consuming process of sending Certified Mail®. Moving to ExpressoCertified also saves senders $2.00 in postage costs per Certified Mail piece and offers electronic archival of the electronic return receipt, including signatures.

Many companies from law firms to collections agencies rely on USPS® Certified Mail to send time-sensitive customer communications, including notices, compliance documents and other communications that are required by law to be delivered using that method.

The manual process for Certified Mail is labor-intensive and error-prone, requiring senders to fill out individual “green cards” with the necessary information for each Certified Mail piece. With Nordis’ cloud-based Expresso™ customer communications management platform, companies can eliminate those handwritten forms and instead automate the process of sending as many Certified Mail letters as needed with only a few clicks.

“Companies sending legal notices and other customer documents by Certified Mail will see substantial gains in productivity, compliance and accuracy with ExpressoCertified,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies.

After developing the customer communication in Expresso, companies simply select Certified Mail as the delivery option and choose the Certified Mail envelope size. Nordis then prints the documents, uses an automated inserter to put them in Certified Mail envelopes, and delivers the mailing packages to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.

The Expresso dashboard gives customers the ability to track all USPS actions electronically, such as in-route tracking, delivery attempts, delivery verification and recipient signature. Customers also can view, print and archive the electronic return receipt, including signatures, which can fulfill documentation and compliance requirements.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader and innovator in providing technology solutions to solve customer communications management and payment challenges. With Nordis’ patent-pending, cloud-based Expresso® application and product suite, including ExpressoPay™, and ExpressoWallet™, businesses can quickly and efficiently create and manage critical print and digital communications and payments. Nordis delivers an end-to-end solution, with state-of-the-art document production facilities that produce and mail paper communications managed through Expresso. Privately held Nordis Technologies is based in Coral Springs, Florida. For more information, visit nordistechnologies.com.

