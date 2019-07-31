Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordis Technologies : Automates USPS Certified Mail, Making It Faster, Easier and Less Expensive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:30am EDT

Nordis Technologies is rolling out ExpressoCertified™, a product that automates and streamlines the time-consuming process of sending Certified Mail®. Moving to ExpressoCertified also saves senders $2.00 in postage costs per Certified Mail piece and offers electronic archival of the electronic return receipt, including signatures.

Many companies from law firms to collections agencies rely on USPS® Certified Mail to send time-sensitive customer communications, including notices, compliance documents and other communications that are required by law to be delivered using that method.

The manual process for Certified Mail is labor-intensive and error-prone, requiring senders to fill out individual “green cards” with the necessary information for each Certified Mail piece. With Nordis’ cloud-based Expresso™ customer communications management platform, companies can eliminate those handwritten forms and instead automate the process of sending as many Certified Mail letters as needed with only a few clicks.

“Companies sending legal notices and other customer documents by Certified Mail will see substantial gains in productivity, compliance and accuracy with ExpressoCertified,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies.

After developing the customer communication in Expresso, companies simply select Certified Mail as the delivery option and choose the Certified Mail envelope size. Nordis then prints the documents, uses an automated inserter to put them in Certified Mail envelopes, and delivers the mailing packages to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.

The Expresso dashboard gives customers the ability to track all USPS actions electronically, such as in-route tracking, delivery attempts, delivery verification and recipient signature. Customers also can view, print and archive the electronic return receipt, including signatures, which can fulfill documentation and compliance requirements.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader and innovator in providing technology solutions to solve customer communications management and payment challenges. With Nordis’ patent-pending, cloud-based Expresso® application and product suite, including ExpressoPay™, and ExpressoWallet™, businesses can quickly and efficiently create and manage critical print and digital communications and payments. Nordis delivers an end-to-end solution, with state-of-the-art document production facilities that produce and mail paper communications managed through Expresso. Privately held Nordis Technologies is based in Coral Springs, Florida. For more information, visit nordistechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aNetworks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds
DJ
10:55aPIRAEUS BANK MKB : Information for the Bank's clients!
PU
10:55aFUGRO : fibre-optic monitoring and Gaia Insight online platform safeguard Dutch marl quarries for next 10 years
PU
10:55aTATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES : Results for the Quarter ended June 2019
PU
10:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 31 July 2019
PU
10:55aAmrita Gangotra, Former Director Technology of Vodafone & CIO of Bharti Airtel, Joins Tanla Solutions' Board as Independent Director
PR
10:55aAPPE RUSH : Apple Rush Company, Inc. officially cancels 14.7 Billion Shares to Reduce Number of Outstanding Shares
AQ
10:55aApple Rush Company, Inc. officially cancels 14.7 Billion Shares to Reduce Number of Outstanding Shares
GL
10:54aAs bourse battle rumbles on, Swiss stock exchange scores early win
RE
10:54aASHTEAD GROUP PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5China steel rebound fizzles, iron ore rally loses steam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group