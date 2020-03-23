Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordstrom joins Macy's in suspending dividend amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield

Nordstrom Inc said on Monday it would suspend its quarterly cash dividend and share repurchases as it looks to weather the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The upscale department store chain also said it drew down $800 million on its revolving line of credit.

Last week, peer Macy's Inc also suspended its quarterly dividend and said it would borrow $1.5 billion from a revolving credit facility.

Nordstrom said the dividend suspension would begin in the second quarter.

The company also said it is targeting reductions of more than $500 million in expenses, capital expenditures and working capital.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pVirus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
RE
08:26pSoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after buyback announcement
RE
08:25pCrude edges higher, U.S. gasoline slumps over 30% on sinking demand
RE
08:19pNEIMAN MARCUS IN BANKRUPTCY TALKS WITH LENDERS : Bloomberg Law
RE
08:16pJapan govt appoints ex-Norinchukin executive Miyazono as GPIF head
RE
08:05pAsia stocks set to rally as Fed goes limitless
RE
07:53pTrump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak
RE
07:52pDigital Payments Soar Amid Coronavirus Restrictions
DJ
07:47pSenate Fails to Advance Coronavirus Rescue Package for Second Day -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:42p'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
2RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
3CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Probo..
4Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus
5IGM FINANCIAL INC. : IGM FINANCIAL : Canada Life, IGM Financial & Power Corporation of Canada contribute $1 mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group