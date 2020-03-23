Nordstrom joins Macy's in suspending dividend amid coronavirus

The upscale department store chain also said it drew down $800 million on its revolving line of credit.

Last week, peer Macy's Inc also suspended its quarterly dividend and said it would borrow $1.5 billion from a revolving credit facility.

Nordstrom said the dividend suspension would begin in the second quarter.

The company also said it is targeting reductions of more than $500 million in expenses, capital expenditures and working capital.

