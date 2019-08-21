Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordstrom misses quarterly revenue estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield

(Reuters) - Department store chain Nordstrom Inc reported quarterly sales below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as the upscale retailer struggled to attract shoppers to both its full-price and off-price stores.

The Seattle-based retailer said total revenue fell 5% to $3.87 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, lower than the $3.93 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings fell to $141 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter from $162 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects to show total revenue was $3.87 billion, which was comparable to estimates, and not net sales of $3.78 billion, in second paragraph; Corrects headline to revenue, not sales.)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDSTROM 5.53% 26.54 Delayed Quote.-44.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pNordstrom misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
09:48pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Hutchinson pledges drought mitigation allocation to Flagaman farmers
PU
09:47pMaterials Higher After Fed Minutes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09:45pEnergy Higher as Stockpiles Fall, Middle East Tensions Simmer -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09:39pFed was divided on rate cut, wanted to avoid appearing on path for more cuts
RE
09:38pCanada's Trans Mountain restarts work on contentious pipeline expansion
RE
09:35pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Books 240-point Gain As Bond-market Recession Signal Flashes After Fed Minutes
DJ
09:27pWall Street rises as Target, Lowe's results point to consumer confidence
RE
09:26pSan Francisco crowdfunder Kiva sets up Sierra Leone credit database
RE
09:18pNBF NATIONAL BIODIESEL FOUNDATION : Agriculture Loses Esteemed Economist and Scientist
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
4EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice
5Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group