Nordstrom misses quarterly revenue estimates

The Seattle-based retailer said total revenue fell 5% to $3.87 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, lower than the $3.93 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings fell to $141 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter from $162 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects to show total revenue was $3.87 billion, which was comparable to estimates, and not net sales of $3.78 billion, in second paragraph; Corrects headline to revenue, not sales.)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)