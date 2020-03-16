Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield

Nordstrom Inc said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the United States and Canada and pull its fiscal 2020 forecast, as the upscale retailer joins its peers in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The department store operator said it would close its stores for two weeks starting March 17, while keeping its apps and websites open, including Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com. The company said it would provide pay and benefits for store employees during the period.

Seattle-based Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores and 248 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores.

The company also suspended its share buyback program as part of a plan to further cut its expenses and withdrew its 2020 outlook.

"While February sales were in line with expectations, the company experienced a broad-based deceleration in customer demand over the past couple of weeks, particularly in markets most affected by the virus," Nordstrom said in a statement.

Nordstrom, like other brick-and-mortar retailers, has struggled to deal with disruptions caused by a rise in cases of the respiratory illness in the United States, particularly in its key markets, such as Seattle, New York City and Los Angeles.

The Seattle area has been at the center of the outbreak in the United States, with Washington State reporting about 904 confirmed cases of the virus and 48 deaths as of Monday.

New York City and Los Angeles ordered restaurants, theaters, bars and movie houses to close, as cities across the country attempt to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Nordstrom opened its flagship store in New York last year in a bid to attract new customers with a suite of services including cafes, fine-dining restaurants and a full bar.

Several other retailer, including Casper Inc and Guess? Inc, said they would be closing all their retail stores in the coming days, assuring that their employees would receive pay and benefits.

The United States has seen a sharp increase in virus cases, with more than 4,300 infected and at least 80 people dead, according to Johns Hopkins University and public health agencies.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/16Yen ticks down in choppy market, sentiment still fragile
RE
03/16Asian refiner profits for transport fuels plunge on virus-fighting measures
RE
03/16Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16Bank of Japan pumps $30 billion through 3-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008
RE
03/16Malaysia palm growers ask for plantations to run during movement curbs
RE
03/16China's economy will return to normal in second quarter, state planner says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : CINEWORLD : Cineplex Announces Temporary Closure of Theatres and Provides Update on Tran..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group