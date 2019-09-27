Log in
Nordzucker : Andreas Affeldt becomes Head of Sugar Factory Clauen

09/27/2019

27 September 2019

Andreas Affeldt becomes Head of Sugar Factory Clauen

Andreas Affeldt will take over the management of the Nordzucker sugar factory in Clauen from 11 October 2019. He succeeds Joachim Rüger, who will join Mackay Sugar in Australia and assume the overall management responsibility for production.

Andreas Affeldt has been with Nordzucker for more than 20 years. At the Schladen site, he for many years was responsible as production engineer for the management of the production operations and for work safety. Most recently, Andreas Affeldt had the technological lead for the introduction of organic sugar production. 'The Clauen plant is a role model in many respects, both in terms of equipment and colleagues. I am very much looking forward to the new task and the cooperation.'

Joachim Rüger, who took over the management in Clauen in June, has in the management team of Mackay Sugar now the responsibility for the production of the three of plants. 'I am looking forward to the new challenge, but would like to thank all my colleagues for the short but great cooperation,' explains Rüger. Nordzucker is sending a total of five employees from the production and agricultural sector to Australia. At the end of July, Nordzucker acquired a majority stake in Australia's second-largest sugar producer, thus entering the cane sugar production market.

Dr. Arend Wittenberg, Head of Production I, explains: 'I would like to thank Joachim Rüger for his short but very good work in Clauen and am delighted that we have been able to recruit Andreas Affeldt, a proven sugar technician and experienced manager, for the management of the Clauen plant. I look forward to a close and good cooperation and wish him every success.'

Andreas Affeldt becomes Head of Sugar Factory Clauen

Background

Nordzucker Group
Sugar is our world. The Nordzucker Group, based in Braunschweig, Germany, is one of the world's leading sugar manufacturers. Our beet and cane product range includes white sugar, raw sugar, refined sugar, specialities and liquid sugar. In addition, the company produces animal feed, molasses, fertilizers and fuels from renewable energies as well as electricity. Sustainability along the entire value chain is a high priority. A total of 4,000 employees in 21 European and Australian production and refining plants across the Group strive towards providing excellent products and services and thus form the basis for further growth.

For queries please do not hesitate to contact Tanja Schneider-Diehlvia phone or mail.
Fon: +49 531 2411-314
Mail: Tanja.Scheider-Diehl{@}Nordzucker[.]com

Disclaimer

Nordzucker AG published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:32:21 UTC
