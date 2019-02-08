8 February 2019

Nordzucker agrees majority stake in Mackay Sugar Limited

Acquisition of 70 percent majority stake in Australian sugar producer Mackay Sugar

Completion of transaction subject to further conditions

Nordzucker and Mackay Sugar Limited have contractually agreed that Nordzucker will acquire a 70 per cent majority stake in Australia's second-largest sugar producer. Nordzucker is thus building up production capacities outside Europe and consistently pursuing its strategy of focusing on sugar production from sugar beet and sugar cane. The transaction is subject to the approval of Mackay Sugar's shareholders and other conditions precedent such as the sale of one of the four sugar factories.

Nordzucker will contribute equity capital in the amount of 60 million Australian dollars (AUD) (currently around EUR 38 million ) for the 70 percent stake in the share capital. Mackay Sugar will also receive an additional shareholder loan of up to AUD 60 million. The equity and debt capital contribution will mainly be used for maintenance and capital expenditures in order to significantly increase the availability of the three remaining plants with an annual production capacity of about 700,000 tonnes of sugar over the next few years and make the company sustainably profitable..

Investment in cane sugar improves competitiveness

'The growth in sugar is taking place in regions outside the EU. By acquiring a stake in Mackay Sugar, we can secure a substantial share of the Australian market and gain access to the Southeast Asian market,' says Dr. Lars Gorissen, Chairman of the Executive Board, and explains: 'Cane sugar production is profitable even at lower sugar prices due to cost structures. We are convinced that Mackay Sugar with its investments in the plants will be able to make in the medium term a sustained positive contribution to Group earnings.'

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nordzucker AG, Jochen Johannes Juister, explains: 'Like Nordzucker, Mackay Sugar is owned by its growers. Australia is a politically stable country and the local infrastructure is optimal' and emphasizes: 'The Supervisory Board is convinced that the entry into cane sugar production and the investment in Mackay under the conditions set is a strategically correct step to make Nordzucker stable and competitive in the long term'.

Background

Nordzucker Group

The Nordzucker Group, headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, is one of the leading sugar manufacturers in Europe and also produces bioethanol and animal feed from sugar beets. Sustainability along the entire value chain is a high priority for the company. A total of 3,200 employees and 18 production and refining facilities across the Group stand for excellent products and services and thus form the basis for further growth.

Mackay Sugar Limited

Mackay Sugar Limited is a public unlisted company and is Australia's second largest sugar milling company. MSL has four operating raw sugar mills, three in Mackay at Racecourse, Marian, Farleigh and another at Mossman, all in Queensland Australia. MSL employs around 900 people. Its revenue base includes mostly raw sugar as well as refined sugar, molasses and renewable energy. The four mills produce around 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar annually for both the domestic market and export distribution. MSL also holds a 25 percent interest in Sugar Australia, a sugar refining joint venture within Australia and New Zealand.

