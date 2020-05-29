Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norges Bank offers new F-loan in US dollars Thursday 28 May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Press release
Norges Bank offers new F-loan in US dollars Thursday 28 May

Norges Bank will offer banks F-loan in US dollars with a maturity of three months on Thursday, 28 May 2020. Further information on auction terms and details have been published on the auction page F-loan in USD.

Contact:

Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aIDA WOLDEN BACHE : Projections and monetary policy in the time of Covid-19
PU
06:26aThe conduct of monetary policy
PU
06:26aGOVERNOR ØYSTEIN OLSEN : A historically deep decline
PU
06:26aPT ADARO ENERGY TBK : Adaro and UI Ready to Distribute 100 COVENT-20 Ventilators to Hospitals in Indonesia
PU
06:26aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : April 2020
PU
06:23aGerman minister wants to extend short-time working allowance - Der Spiegel
RE
06:21aNicolai Tangen's employment contract signed
PU
06:21aGOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL : Exclusion and observation decisions
PU
06:21aAlmost complete interruption of tourist activity in April
PU
06:21aRetail Trade Turnover index down by 21.6%
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group