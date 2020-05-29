Press release
Norges Bank offers new F-loan in US dollars Thursday 28 May
Norges Bank will offer banks F-loan in US dollars with a maturity of three months on Thursday, 28 May 2020. Further information on auction terms and details have been published on the auction page F-loan in USD.
